The Kazan Herald Announced the Relaunch of Its Website to Assert Its Global Presence

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – July 14, 2022) – The Kazan Herald has announced the relaunch of its website, which has been redesigned with a new interface focused on ease of use and global accessibility. The online newspaper plans to increase its influence in journalism and news to keep up with the evolving trends, including extensive usage of new technologies.

In the subsequent announcement, the newspaper also mentioned the Twitter account @HeraldKazan has grown to over 15k followers since its launch. This step is significant for the eventual globalization of The Kazan Herald, as the newspaper strives to expand its readership and attract more attention to Tatarstan in the world of online journalism.

“We plan to cater to a global audience. This relaunch signifies our strong comeback into the world of journalism.” Says a representative at the Kazan Herald.

The Kazan Herald is an online newspaper published in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, Russia. The newspaper was first published in 2010 and provided English-language summaries of local news developments within Tatarstan from a foreign viewpoint and also covers local business and sports developments. It also serves as a voice for Kazan’s expatriate community and includes sections on foreign opinions of Tatarstan as well as news on expatriate life.

