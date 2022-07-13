The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)

Shareholders with $500,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming July 12, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Upstart Holdings, Inc. (“Upstart” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UPST) securities between March 18, 2021 and May 9, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On May 9, 2022, after the market closed, Upstart announced its first quarter 2022 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reduced its fiscal 2022 guidance, expecting revenue of approximately $1.25 billion and contribution margin of 48%. During the related conference call, Upstart’s Chief Financial Officer cited “rising interest rates and rising consumer delinquencies [as] putting downward pressure on conversion.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $43.52, or 56%, to close at $33.61 per share on May 10, 2022.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that Upstart’s AI model could not adequately account for macroeconomic factors such as interest rates that impact the market-clearing price for loans; (2) that, as a result, Upstart was experiencing negative impact on its conversion rate; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to use its balance sheet to fund loans; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Upstart securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 12, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

