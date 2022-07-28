ThunderSoft Joins SOAFEE SIG, Working with Partners to Define Software Architecture and Reference Design for Future Vehicles

BEIJING–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ThunderSoft, the world leading operating system products and technologies provider, has officially joined the SOAFEE SIG (Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge Special Interest Group) as a voting member. With its technical strength in Smart Vehicles and AIOT, ThunderSoft will strengthen the group’s software ecosystem as it continues to define a software architecture and reference software framework for the vehicles of the future.

SOAFEE was established to address the need to navigate the challenge of increasingly complex vehicle software and formed by Arm, the world’s leading semiconductor IP company, bringing together industry experts such as Continental, Volkswagen CARIAD, Amazon Web Services, and BOSCH. It aims to create a unified and scalable automotive software development architecture. Based on cloud-native technologies, SOAFEE places the entire process of automotive software development (system architecture, application development and deployment, and functional testing) in the cloud, by simulating the automotive software development environment and abstracting the underlying hardware. This enables much of the functional verification to be performed in advance, greatly reducing the cost of development and maintenance of the entire automotive software system and benefiting all enterprises and users in the supply chain.

“It is our great honor to join SOAFEE as a voting member. ThunderSoft will share our expertise specialized in both automobile and AIOT industries with SOAFEE and join hands with all members to develop leading software architecture and reference software framework to empower the automotive industry,” said Weishan Li, Vice President, ThunderSoft.

“The automotive industry is at an important inflection point, and it’s critical that industry leaders collaborate to accelerate the software-defined future,” said Robert Day, director automotive partnerships, Automotive and IoT Line of Business, Arm, and SOAFEE governing body representative. “By joining SOAFEE, and through its wider partnership with Arm, Thundersoft brings decades of experience in automotive operating systems to this important initiative as it continues to gain momentum.”

