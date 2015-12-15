Tilray Brands to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on July 28, 2022

LEAMINGTON, Ontario, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, today announced that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended May 31, 2022, before financial markets open on July 28, 2022.

Live Audio Webcast:

Tilray executives will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 am Eastern Time which can be accessed on the Investors section of Tilray’s website at www.tilray.com. A replay will be available and archived after the live webcast.

Additionally, the live audio webcast will be syndicated on the www.Public.com investor app. Tilray’s partnership with Public.com is designed to make company news, investor information, and leadership vision more discoverable among retail investors.

Retail Investor Q&A:

Tilray shareholders can submit questions to the executive team via shareholder Q&A platform Say Technologies beginning today and until July 27, 2022. To submit questions ahead of the webcast, please visit the Say platform (https://app.saytechnologies.com/tilray-brands-2022-q4).

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq | TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life and providing access to products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul while invoking wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to deliver a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray Brands’ unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

