Todos Medical Announces Preprint of Chronic Long COVID Case Study #8 of Paxlovid® Treatment Followed by Tollovid™  Dietary Supplementation

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that its majority-owned joint venture 3CL Pharma Ltd. reported the preprint in ResearchGate of case study #8 entitled “A Case Review: Effects of 3CL Protease Inhibitors Paxlovid® and Tollovid™ in a Patient with Chronic Long COVID” overseen by Dr. Lee Morgentaler in concert with Andrew A. Blumenthal, RN ADS of a patient who was experiencing symptoms of Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID (PASC, or “Long COVID”) for 27 months and experienced benefit with a 5-day course of Paxlovid® treatment followed by over 30 days of supplementation with 3CL protease inhibitor immune support dietary supplement Tollovid™. The pre-publication can be viewed at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/362174359_3CL_Protease_Inhibitors_IN_Chronic_Long_Covid_A_Case_Review_Effects_of_3CL_Protease_Inhibitors_PaxlovidR_and_Tollovid_in_a_Patient_with_Chronic_Long_Covid.

ABSTRACT

The SARS-CoV2 virus continues to impact over 550 million individuals globally and over 80 million Americans nationally. COVID-19 and Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC), or Long COVID, are major public health problems. Emerging evidence suggests the PASC, for many, may in fact be due to persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection that is able to evade vaccine or infection-induced immunity and cause recurring and persistent symptoms. PASC does not appear to protect against new acute SARS-CoV-2 infection, and PASC may in fact contribute to poor outcomes in new acute infections and/or recurrent symptoms from prior infection. We report a case of a patient with SARS-CoV-2 infection and persistent Long COVID symptoms for over 2 years, who received the therapeutic intervention Paxlovid®. After finding no relief using Paxlovid®, the subject initiated supplementation with the 3CL protease inhibitor immune support dietary supplement Tollovid™. Within 30 days of using Tollovid™, the subject’s neutralizing antibody inhibition levels increased by 30% and the subject reported being at 80% of her pre-COVID baseline health.

To purchase Tollovid please visit Amazon or www.MyTollovid.com.

About Tollovid® and Tollovid Daily™

Tollovid and Tollovid Daily are oral dietary supplement products made from natural ingredients that help support and maintain healthy immune function and also have potent 3CL protease inhibition properties based upon in vitro functional assays that show strong inhibition of 3CL protease activity. Tollovid’s 3CL protease IC50 binding affinity is at least ten times (10x) as strong as Ivermectin’s published 3CL protease IC50 binding affinity. Tollovid Daily’s 3CL protease IC50 binding affinity is at least two and a half times (2.5x) as Ivermectin. Tollovid and Tollovid Daily bind to the active site (receptor binding domain) of the 3CL protease. Tollovid has a 5-day dosing regimen, with 4 doses of 3 pills taken each day that provides maximum immune support. Tollovid Daily is a daily immune support product with a dosing regimen of twice daily. Preliminary data from an ongoing IRB-waiver study of customers who used the products to assist with their COVID and Long COVID was recently announced.

To purchase Tollovid please visit Amazon or www.MyTollovid.com.

About Tollovir®

Tollovir® is an oral 3CL protease inhibitor and anti-cytokine therapeutic candidate for the intervention of the Nidovirus group of viruses that includes coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, SARS-CoV-1, MERS and 229E. Tollovir is made from all natural ingredients that are qualified to ensure strong inhibition of the 3CL protease in vitro, as well as strong anti-cytokine activity. Tollovir has successfully completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in Israel for the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Tollovir will be developed for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 (severe and critical), moderate COVID-19, long-haul COVID and potentially pediatric COVID-19. Todos has licensed rights for Tollovir to T-Cell Protect Hellas S.A. for the Greek market.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company’s state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that examines cancer’s influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos’ two internally developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2 have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista’s proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer’s disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos formed the Israeli-based majority-owned joint venture 3CL Pharma, Ltd with NLC Pharma in March of 2022 to consolidate all of the intellectual property pursuing the development of diagnostic tests targeting the 3CL protease, as well as 3CL protease inhibitor botanical and pharmaceutical products that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses. 3CL Pharma, through Todos’ brand, has commercialized the 3CL protease inhibitor immune support dietary supplement Tollovid® in the United States, is developing the dual mechanism 3CL protease inhibitor & anti-cytokine therapeutic drug candidate Tollovir®, while also developing the 3CL protease inhibitor diagnostic TolloTest™.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from the competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Todos Corporate Contact:

Daniel Hirsch

CFO

Todos Medical

917-983-4229 x 104

[email protected]