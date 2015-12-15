Tractor Supply Company Appoints Andre Hawaux to its Board of Directors

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TSCO #InvestorRelations–Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that Andre Hawaux has been appointed as an independent member of its Board of Directors and its Audit Committee, effective July 1, 2022. Mr. Hawaux joins the Board following an impressive 37-year career across both the consumer packaged goods and retail industries, serving most recently as Chief Operating Officer of Dick’s Sporting Goods.





“We are pleased to welcome Andre to our Board of Directors. Tractor Supply will benefit from Andre’s deep background in finance and operations, having served as both a chief financial officer and a business leader of public companies. His knowledge and expertise will bring invaluable insights as we continue to invest for growth and deliver long-term shareholder value,” said Cynthia Jamison, Tractor Supply Company’s Chairman of the Board.

About Andre Hawaux

Andre Hawaux is the former Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer of Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS). Mr. Hawaux joined Dick’s Sporting Goods, a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer, in June 2013 as Executive Vice President, Finance Administration and Chief Financial Officer and also served as its Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer through August 2017. Mr. Hawaux served as president of the Consumer Foods business of ConAgra Foods (now ConAgra Brands Inc. – NYSE:CAG) from 2009 until May 2013. He joined ConAgra Foods as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 2006, and prior to ConAgra Foods, he served as general manager of a large U.S. division of PepsiAmericas. Mr. Hawaux started his career with PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) and served in various roles over his 26-year career with the Company including Chief Financial Officer for Pepsi-Cola North America and Pepsi International’s China business unit.

He graduated from Pace University with a BBA in accounting and earned his MBA from Southern New Hampshire University with a degree in international finance.

Mr. Hawaux currently serves on the Board of Directors of PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) and Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE: LW).

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years.

Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 46,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 26, 2022, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 26, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

