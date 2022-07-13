Trading Card Game Shiryo Partners with MetaCombine

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – July 6, 2022) – Shiryo, the P2E card trading game reminiscent of games like Hearthstone, has partnered with MetaCombine. This all-in-one hub links games, guilds, and players to develop a fully interconnected GameFi ecosystem.

Shiryo and MetaCombine have partnered, intending to introduce the engaging card trading game to the GameFi industry with the help of MetaCombine. The partnership between Shiryo and MetaCombine will mean that Shiryo will be added to the whitelist of MetaCombine. With the alpha version of MetaCombine launching in August, only project partners will have access to the platform.

Shiryo, which recently launched its own ShiryoDAO, is making strides in building its ecosystem and reach. This partnership means that users of Shiryo will be able to access MetaPass, offered by MetaCombine, to use as a passport and use all the features available on MetaCombine. In addition, Shiryo players will be able to get verified, mint, and sell their NFTs on the MetaCombine platform.

Shiryo and MetaCombine share the same vision of bringing innovation to the GameFi industry, making it more connected and profitable for users. This partnership will help in achieving that vision for both projects.

About Shiryo

Shiryo is an immersive P2E Card trading game developed in the Metaverse to allow users to hold their cards as NFTs. Shiryo presents an exciting amalgam of GameFi, NFTs, and Metaverse in a single ecosystem developed by like-minded enthusiasts of the blockchain, DeFi, and trading card game industry.

Shiryo aims to overcome the gas fees by implementing traditional databases and scalable servers with hooks and processes that are triggered by or result in transactions on the Ethereum mainnet. This, along with the immersive Metaverse environment, makes Shiryo the place to be.

About MetaCombine

MetaCombine is an all-in-one hub that seamlessly links games, guilds, and players to create a more connected GameFi ecosystem. Users can easily search for a game, guild, or player with a single click and check out their NFT profiles with relevant data. Users can connect and communicate with guilds, games, and players on a single platform. Moreover, projects can run targeted ads for events, tournaments, and games and send hiring requests to players for guilds and games.

