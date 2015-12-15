Travere Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced it will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 before the open of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and provide a general business update at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Information
                          

Date:   Thursday, August 4, 2022
Time:        8:00 a.m. ET
Dial-in numbers:   +1 (888) 220-8474 (U.S.) or +1 (313) 209-6544 (International)
Confirmation code:   5371785
Live webcast:   Travere.com in the “Events & Presentations” section of the “Investors” page

A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. ET, August 4, 2022, to 11:00 a.m. ET, August 11, 2022. The replay number is +1 (888) 203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 (719) 457-0820 (International), confirmation code 5371785.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com

Contact:
Chris Cline, CFA                                 
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
888-969-7879                                        
[email protected]

