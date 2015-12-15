Trusting Heart Blood Center Announces the Opening of its Third Platelet Donation Center in Beaverton, Oregon

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trusting Heart Blood Center (THBC) announces the opening of its new platelet collection facility in Beaverton, Oregon, making it the third center opened since THBC’s inception alongside those in Edina, Minnesota, which opened in the Spring of 2020, and the Raleigh, North Carolina center, which opened in March of 2022. The opening of the Beaverton platelet collection center marks a major achievement for THBC as it further advances its mission to restore hope, build trust, and improve quality of life, enabling readily available and safe transfusion solutions.

“The addition of the Beaverton center to our rapidly growing network of platelet collection facilities is the next step in our fight against the rising blood and platelet shortages that plague hospitals and threaten the well-being of patients, a situation that is particularly dire in the Pacific Northwest,” said Drew Schneider, Vice President of Operations of Secure Transfusion Solutions, parent company of Trusting Heart Blood Center. “As a company constantly seeking to engineer a new reality in patient care, we encourage Portland area residents to dive in and help us combat the ever-growing blood platelet shortage, serving those in desperate need.”

The new facility is located at 11350 SW Canyon Rd, Suite 201 in Beaverton, Oregon. Those interested in joining the THBC mission can register for a pre-screen appointment on our website.

About the Platelet Shortage

Each day, hospitals around the U.S. require an average of 7,000 platelet doses, and with the national blood and platelet shortage, a significant number of hospitals struggle to meet this demand. The majority of platelet transfusions at hospitals are used to prevent bleeding in certain cancer patients and those undergoing cardiac surgeries and organ transplants. Platelets have a shorter shelf life than typical blood components alone and must be transfused within five to seven days from collection, driving a continuous need. Exacerbated by industry challenges to the effective recruitment of blood donors, hospital demand for platelet units continues to exceed available supply.

About Trusting Heart Blood Center

Do Good. Get Paid. Save Lives.

Building a community of recurring, impassioned donors by offering a first-in-class experience with state-of-the-art facilities and by responsibly compensating donors for their time, THBC has reimagined the typical platelet donation which has proven successful in recruiting and retaining a new generation of blood donors. Platelets collected at THBC can supplement and diversify hospitals’ supplies with 100% pathogen-reduced, single-donor apheresis platelets. Willing to lead where others can’t or won’t, THBC provides safe and consistent service to its customers and donors, offering supply chain diversification enabling hospitals to have confidence that blood inventories are available when needed most.

Individuals interested in becoming donors can find more information at our website here, or call (844)-222-7001.

