Turnium Technology Group Inc. to Be Featured on Radius Research’s Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

CEO Johan Arnet will discuss Turnium’s opportunity to transform cloud-based network performance and service offerings for enterprises and businesses using its disaggregated SD-WAN platform.

Vancouver, Canada–(Newsfile Corp. – July 5, 2022) – Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (“Turnium” or “the Company”), the industry leader in cloud-native software-defined wide area networking solutions (“SD-WAN”), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Radius Research.

Johan Arnet, CEO and Founder of Turnium, and Martin Gagel of Radius will discuss the Company’s transformative SD-WAN solution and how its platform allows telecoms, internet service providers and other partners to build and manage the networks required to deliver digital services efficiently and securely to every site in their customers’ networks. The newly-listed company recently announced a 5-year Master Pricing Agreement with a major telecommunications company in the Asia-Pacific region.

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time following the interview. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the day of the webinar.

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A with Turnium Technology

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, July 7 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

Webcast Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5816565276498/WN__HAwIeDlTjqy3GiXJOizYQ

Market Radius Research provides individual investors access to in-depth CEO and management interviews with deep-dive, institutional level discussion and Q&A. Market Radius’ host Martin Gagel is a former top-ranked sell-side technology and special situations analyst.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group, Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price and as a managed cloud-native service provided by Turnium. Both Turnium SD-WAN offers are available through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact [email protected] , visit www.turnium.com , or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small-medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

Turnium Contact:

Investor Relations: Bill Mitoulas, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 416-479-9547

Media inquiries: please email [email protected] .

Sales inquiries: please email [email protected]

www.ttgi.io , www.turnium.com

