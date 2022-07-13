Ubicquia Launches UbiHub, the Easiest Way for Cities to Deploy Public Wi-Fi and Cameras for Traffic Analytics, Public Safety, and License Plate Recognition

Compatible with 360 million streetlights worldwide, industry’s first integrated Wi-Fi 6 and edge AI platform plugs into a photocell socket in 30 seconds and delivers data in minutes

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ubicquia, Inc. a company dedicated to making intelligent infrastructure platforms that are simple to deploy and monitor, today announced the launch of two UbiHub® platforms. The UbiHub AP6 is a triband Wi-Fi 6 Access Point that gives communities the ability to enable public Wi-Fi. The platform integrates PoE that makes it easy to support third-party equipment including cameras and license plate readers. The UbiHub AP/AI has the same features and functionality of the AP6, and also integrates dual 4K cameras, directional microphones, a neural AI processor for street analytics and 15 days of video storage. UbiHub is compatible with more than 360 million streetlights worldwide and can be installed in seconds, plugging into the existing streetlight photocell socket. By integrating multiple functions into one easy-to-install platform, the UbiHub is a smart city workhorse that reduces the total cost of ownership by 42 percent when compared to conventional multi-vendor solutions, according to Northeast Group.





“Our UbiHub is the ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of intelligent infrastructure for cities and utilities,” said Ian Aaron, CEO, Ubicquia. “Whether you need to scale the deployment of cameras and license plate readers across multiple vendors or simply expand broadband in commercial areas and parks, UbiHub is the only multi-function product in the market that installs in seconds and delivers data in minutes.”

UbiHub platforms enable cities and law enforcement to cost-effectively scale and transform their existing streetlight infrastructure into a network of connected digital assets. The platforms support use cases including:

Enable faster, evidence-based crime detection, investigation, and deterrence;

Reduce traffic congestion, improve pedestrian safety and increase bicycle lane utilization;

Expand city broadband deployments in commercial areas and parks.

As with all Ubicquia products, UbiHub is managed and monitored with UbiVu®, Ubicquia’s cloud visualization and analytics management system. In addition, UbiVu supports APIs that integrate with leading third party video management systems, evidence clearance platforms and police real-time crime centers.

“We have deployed the UbiHub on streetlights in West Hollywood to benefit from the smart city traffic and curb management capabilities the platform provides,” said Jackie Rocco, Deputy City Manager from the City of West Hollywood, California. “Intelligent data on traffic, bicycle, and pedestrian management supports public safety measures and our future planning development needs for our residents and visitors.” The deployment was installed by Yunex Traffic, a Siemens business.

“We’re excited to deploy the UbiHub to deliver free, high-speed internet to Pana’ewa Park,” said Mitch Roth, Mayor of the County of Hawai’i. “We are deeply committed to providing our keiki with equitable internet access, which is essential to creating a truly sustainable community where everyone has a chance to succeed. This project marks an important step towards expanding broadband and closing the digital divide throughout Hawai’i Island.”

“The City of Ontario, CA recently deployed 12,500 UbiCells for smart lighting analytics and energy savings,” said Ron Ivie, President, Telcon Services, LLC. “They are continuing to invest in their community by rolling out public Wi-Fi that supports the digital divide and public safety in an all-in-one platform with UbiHub.”

“We’re excited to apply the energy savings from 12,500 UbiCells deployed in the City of Ontario earlier this year to support deploying public Wi-Fi and improving public safety in an all-in-one platform with UbiHub,” said Ron Ivie, President Telcon Services.

“With more than 360 million streetlights globally, these vertical assets are increasingly viewed by cities as critical enablers for new smart city applications. Starting with well proven energy and cost savings derived from intelligent lighting controls, new solutions are now evolving to boost public safety, broadband access and the automation of municipal functions,” said Ben Gardner, President of market intelligence firm Northeast Group.

About Ubicquia

Ubicquia offers municipalities, utilities, and communication service providers cost-effective and scalable platforms for deploying smart city, connectivity, and grid solutions. The Ubicquia® suite of streetlight-mounted smart city and connectivity platforms include UbiCell®, which enables smart streetlight control; UbiMetro™, a streetlight small cell that accelerates 4G and 5G network deployments; and UbiHub®, which delivers high speed wireless internet access and street level video and audio intelligence. Ubicquia’s smart grid platforms include UbiGrid™ DTM+, a platform to monitor a utility’s distribution transformers and network in real-time; and UbiSmart™ AQM+, a sensor that monitors a city’s air quality index, noise levels and environmental data. Ubicquia’s solutions install in minutes to help communities become smarter, safer, and more connected. To learn more visit www.ubicquia.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

[email protected]