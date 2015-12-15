UiPath Announces CIO Automation Council to Identify Trends and Advance Democratization of Automation

Executives from 17 companies comprise inaugural council focused on the future of automation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced its inaugural CIO Automation Council comprised of pioneering and innovative CIOs from across industries. Together with leaders from UiPath, the CIO Automation Council endeavors to accelerate automation maturity through sharing best practices; identify new business objectives and market needs for automation; and establish industry benchmarks and provide input to guide industry regulation. The Council is part of UiPath’s broader focus around the CIO, including a CIO Industry Practice dedicated to delivering value to CIOs through education, networking, and thought leadership.

“The CIO Automation Council is designed to deepen relationships that help propel the automation industry and strengthen the CIO’s influence both within and outside their organization,” said Bobby Patrick, Chief Marketing Officer at UiPath. “The CIO Council members are visionary leaders who will contribute tremendous insights that will directly benefit their peers. We are taking an outcome-based approach to help CIOs realize the possibilities of automation to solve complex enterprise challenges.”

CIOs are critical decision makers on enterprise solutions and are responsible for maximizing return on technology investments. While CIOs pursue digital modernization, reducing technical debt, and enhancing IT governance and security, they are also facing macroeconomic conditions such as inflation, supply chain disruption, and labor shortages that add difficulty to their roles. In fact, a recent UiPath survey of business executives revealed 78% are very or somewhat likely to invest more in automation to offset the impact of the labor shortage. In addition, a report by IDC predicts that by next year, 60% of CIOs will be primarily measured for their ability to co-create new business models and outcomes through extensive enterprise and ecosystem-wide collaboration.

Among the topics the CIO Automation Council will seek to address are expanding and strengthening citizen development and communicating with workers to identify new automations; improving the employee experience through automation to retain talent and attract new talent; and understanding how low code and AI capabilities can take on more advanced use cases with high business impact.

The members of the CIO Automation Council include:

Vincent Melvin, Arrow Technologies

Fumbi Chima, BECU

Scott Kessler, BJ’s Wholesale Club

Steve McMahon, CrowdStrike

Lutz Beck, Daimler Truck NAFTA

Robert Barrios, E. & J. Gallo Winery

Tim Dickson, Generac Power Systems

Rajan Kumar, Intuit

Leslie Sequeira, Patrick Industries

Dr. Zafar Chaudry, Seattle Children’s

William S. Kehoe, State of Washington

Sriram Sitaraman, Synopsys

Ryan Kean, Total Quality Logistics

Shawnna DelHierro, Visionworks

Steve Miller, Xerox

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

