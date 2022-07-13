UnitedHealth Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Revenues of $80.3 Billion Grew 13% Year-Over-Year, with Double-Digit Growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare

Earnings from Operations were $7.1 Billion, Growth of 19% Year-Over-Year

Cash Flows from Operations were $6.9 Billion, 1.3x Net Income

Earnings were $5.34 Per Share, Adjusted Earnings $5.57 Per Share

“Customers are responding as we build on our five growth pillars, enabling us to move into the second half of 2022 with strong momentum serving ever more people more deeply,” said Andrew Witty, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group.

Based upon the first half performance and growth expectations, the company increased its full year net earnings outlook to $20.45 to $20.95 per share and adjusted net earnings to $21.40 to $21.90 per share. Growth in the second quarter was balanced across the company’s businesses, driven especially by continued strong expansion in people served at UnitedHealthcare and in value-based arrangements at Optum Health.

Quarterly Financial Performance Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2022 Revenues $80.3 billion $71.3 billion $80.1 billion Earnings from Operations $ 7.1 billion $ 6.0 billion $ 7.0 billion Net Margin 6.3% 6.0% 6.3%

UnitedHealth Group’s second quarter 2022 revenues grew $9 billion or 13% to $80.3 billion year-over-year, reflecting double-digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare.

Second quarter 2022 earnings from operations were $7.1 billion with well-diversified contributions from across the enterprise. Adjusted net earnings of $5.57 per share increased 19% year-over-year.

The second quarter 2022 medical care ratio was 81.5% compared to 82.8% last year, due to COVID effects and business mix. Favorable medical reserve development of $890 million compared to $500 million in the year ago second quarter. Days claims payable were 50.6, compared to 49.1 in the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021.

The second quarter 2022 operating cost ratio of 14.6% compares to 14.5% in 2021, reflecting continued productivity gains, offset by business mix and the investments the company continues to make to support future growth opportunities.

Cash flows from operations for the second quarter 2022 were $6.9 billion or 1.3-times net income. The company returned $4 billion to shareholders in the second quarter through dividends and share repurchases and increased the dividend by 14% in June 2022. Return on equity of 27.9% in the quarter reflected the company’s sustained earnings growth profile and efficient capital structure.

UnitedHealthcare provides health care benefits globally, serving individuals and employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to improving the value customers and consumers receive by improving health and wellness, enhancing the quality of care received, simplifying the health care experience and reducing the total cost of care.

Quarterly Financial Performance Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2022 Revenues $62.1 billion $55.5 billion $62.6 billion Earnings from Operations $ 3.9 billion $ 3.1 billion $ 3.8 billion Operating Margin 6.2% 5.6% 6.1%

UnitedHealthcare second quarter revenues of $62.1 billion grew $6.6 billion or 12% year-over-year, reflecting broad-based growth.

Second quarter 2022 operating earnings were $3.9 billion compared to $3.1 billion last year, reflecting strong growth in people served and continued medical and operating cost management.

Total people served by UnitedHealthcare has grown by over 600,000 in 2022, including 280,000 in the second quarter. Growth was led by UnitedHealthcare’s community-based and senior offerings. The number of people served with domestic commercial benefit offerings has grown by over 250,000 over the past year, including 80,000 in the second quarter.

Optum’s health services businesses serve the global health care marketplace, including payers, care providers, employers, governments, life sciences companies and consumers. Using market-leading information, analytics, technology and clinical insights, Optum helps improve overall health system performance: optimizing care quality, reducing care costs and improving the consumer experience.

Quarterly Financial Performance Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2022 Revenues $45.1 billion $38.3 billion $43.3 billion Earnings from Operations $ 3.3 billion $ 2.9 billion $ 3.2 billion Operating Margin 7.3% 7.5% 7.3%

Optum second quarter revenues of $45.1 billion grew $6.8 billion or 18% year-over-year, with double-digit growth at each business, led by Optum Health. Operating earnings were $3.3 billion compared to $2.9 billion last year.

Optum Health revenue per consumer served increased 30% over the year ago period, driven by growth in the number of people served under value-based care arrangements and continued expansion of the care services offered, including in-home, digital, clinic-based and outpatient services.

Optum Insight’s revenue backlog increased by $2.3 billion to $23.6 billion compared to a year ago. Growth was driven by comprehensive managed services for health systems and an expanding suite of information technology and data analytics offerings.

Optum Rx’s revenue growth of 10% in the second quarter reflects continued success in serving new clients as well as further expansion of pharmacy care services offerings, including specialty and community pharmacy. Adjusted scripts grew to 357 million compared to 342 million last year.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a health care and well-being company with a mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone through two distinct and complementary businesses. Optum delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the health care experience and delivering access to high-quality care.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, UnitedHealth Group will discuss the company’s results, strategy and future outlook on a conference call with investors at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time today. UnitedHealth Group will host a live webcast of this conference call from the Investor Relations page of the company’s website (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). Following the call, a webcast replay will be available on the same site through July 29, 2022. The conference call replay can also be accessed by dialing 1-888-203-1112, Conference Code: 5961010. This earnings release and the Form 8-K dated July 15, 2022, can also be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the company’s website.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release presents non-GAAP financial information provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Earnings Release Schedules and Supplementary Information Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 – Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets – Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows – Supplemental Financial Information – Businesses – Supplemental Financial Information – Business Metrics – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Premiums $ 63,896 $ 56,233 $ 127,966 $ 111,719 Products 9,496 8,433 18,836 16,773 Services 6,645 6,099 13,017 12,017 Investment and other income 295 556 662 1,008 Total revenues 80,332 71,321 160,481 141,517 Operating costs Medical costs 52,093 46,546 104,616 91,450 Operating costs 11,709 10,359 23,110 20,582 Cost of products sold 8,596 7,660 17,083 15,232 Depreciation and amortization 802 778 1,590 1,536 Total operating costs 73,200 65,343 146,399 128,800 Earnings from operations 7,132 5,978 14,082 12,717 Interest expense (467 ) (410 ) (900 ) (807 ) Earnings before income taxes 6,665 5,568 13,182 11,910 Provision for income taxes (1,466 ) (1,196 ) (2,835 ) (2,560 ) Net earnings 5,199 4,372 10,347 9,350 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (129 ) (106 ) (250 ) (222 ) Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5,070 $ 4,266 $ 10,097 $ 9,128 Diluted earnings per share attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5.34 $ 4.46 $ 10.61 $ 9.55 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders (a) $ 5.57 $ 4.70 $ 11.06 $ 10.02 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 950 956 952 956

(a) See page 6 for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and short-term investments $ 27,964 $ 23,907 Accounts receivable, net 18,718 14,216 Other current assets 21,674 23,635 Total current assets 68,356 61,758 Long-term investments 42,427 43,114 Other long-term assets 119,389 107,334 Total assets $ 230,172 $ 212,206 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity Medical costs payable $ 28,978 $ 24,483 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 5,592 3,620 Other current liabilities 54,128 50,189 Total current liabilities 88,698 78,292 Long-term debt, less current maturities 45,799 42,383 Other long-term liabilities 14,548 15,052 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 4,922 1,434 Equity 76,205 75,045 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 230,172 $ 212,206

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net earnings $ 10,347 $ 9,350 Noncash items: Depreciation and amortization 1,590 1,536 Deferred income taxes and other 200 113 Share-based compensation 504 426 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (451 ) 120 Cash flows from operating activities 12,190 11,545 Investing Activities Purchases of investments, net of sales and maturities (3,366 ) (2,789 ) Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software (1,212 ) (1,130 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net (7,150 ) (4,642 ) Other, net (532 ) (648 ) Cash flows used for investing activities (12,260 ) (9,209 ) Financing Activities Common share repurchases (5,000 ) (2,900 ) Dividends paid (2,908 ) (2,548 ) Net change in short-term borrowings and long-term debt 6,162 4,858 Other, net 4,996 1,159 Cash flows from financing activities 3,250 569 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 57 6 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,237 2,911 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 21,375 16,921 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 24,612 $ 19,832

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION – BUSINESSES (in millions, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues UnitedHealthcare $ 62,105 $ 55,474 $ 124,700 $ 110,588 Optum 45,082 38,303 88,341 74,687 Eliminations (26,855 ) (22,456 ) (52,560 ) (43,758 ) Total consolidated revenues $ 80,332 $ 71,321 $ 160,481 $ 141,517 Earnings from Operations UnitedHealthcare $ 3,850 $ 3,095 $ 7,648 $ 7,203 Optum (a) 3,282 2,883 6,434 5,514 Total consolidated earnings from operations $ 7,132 $ 5,978 $ 14,082 $ 12,717 Operating Margin UnitedHealthcare 6.2 % 5.6 % 6.1 % 6.5 % Optum 7.3 % 7.5 % 7.3 % 7.4 % Consolidated operating margin 8.9 % 8.4 % 8.8 % 9.0 % Revenues UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual – Domestic $ 15,567 $ 14,942 $ 31,389 $ 29,574 UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual – Global 2,247 2,118 4,380 4,153 UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual – Total 17,814 17,060 35,769 33,727 UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement 28,625 25,304 57,725 50,778 UnitedHealthcare Community & State 15,666 13,110 31,206 26,083 Optum Health $ 17,583 $ 13,300 $ 34,265 $ 25,703 Optum Insight 3,282 2,957 6,501 5,809 Optum Rx 24,805 22,524 48,716 44,128 Optum eliminations (588 ) (478 ) (1,141 ) (953 )

(a) Earnings from operations for Optum for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 included $1,399 and $2,765 for Optum Health; $839 and $1,686 for Optum Insight; and $1,044 and $1,983 for Optum Rx, respectively. Earnings from operations for Optum for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 included $1,128 and $2,090 for Optum Health; $762 and $1,541 for Optum Insight; and $993 and $1,883 for Optum Rx, respectively.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION – BUSINESS METRICS UNITEDHEALTHCARE CUSTOMER PROFILE (in thousands) People Served June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Commercial – Domestic: Risk-based 8,010 7,950 7,985 7,840 Fee-based 18,480 18,460 18,595 18,395 Total Commercial – Domestic 26,490 26,410 26,580 26,235 Medicare Advantage 6,945 6,890 6,490 6,385 Medicaid 7,990 7,810 7,655 7,130 Medicare Supplement (Standardized) 4,355 4,355 4,395 4,390 Total Community and Senior 19,290 19,055 18,540 17,905 Total UnitedHealthcare – Domestic Medical 45,780 45,465 45,120 44,140 Commerical – Global 5,465 5,500 5,510 5,485 Total UnitedHealthcare – Medical 51,245 50,965 50,630 49,625 Supplemental Data Medicare Part D stand-alone 3,330 3,360 3,700 3,750 OPTUM PERFORMANCE METRICS June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Optum Health Consumers Served (in millions) 101 100 100 99 Optum Insight Contract Backlog (in billions) $ 23.6 $ 22.8 $ 22.4 $ 21.3 Optum Rx Quarterly Adjusted Scripts (in millions) 357 352 353 342

Note: UnitedHealth Group served 149 million unique individuals across all businesses at June 30, 2022.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE(a) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Projected

Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 GAAP net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5,070 $ 4,266 $ 10,097 $ 9,128 $19,400 – $19,975 Intangible amortization 292 305 573 599 ~1,200 Tax effect of intangible amortization (72 ) (75 ) (141 ) (146 ) ~(300) Adjusted net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5,290 $ 4,496 $ 10,529 $ 9,581 $20,300 – $20,875 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 5.34 $ 4.46 $ 10.61 $ 9.55 $20.45 – $20.95 Intangible amortization per share 0.31 0.32 0.60 0.63 ~1.25 Tax effect per share of intangible amortization (0.08 ) (0.08 ) (0.15 ) (0.16 ) ~(0.30) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 5.57 $ 4.70 $ 11.06 $ 10.02 $21.40 – $21.90

(a) Adjusted net earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net earnings per share excludes from the relevant GAAP metric, as applicable, intangible amortization and other items, if any, that do not relate to the Company’s underlying business performance. Management believes that the use of adjusted net earnings per share provides investors and management useful information about the earnings impact of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization. As amortization fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company’s acquisition activity, management believes this exclusion provides a more useful comparison of the Company’s underlying business performance and trends from period to period. While intangible assets contribute to the Company’s revenue generation, the intangible amortization is not directly related. Therefore, the related revenues are included in adjusted earnings per share.

