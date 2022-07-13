University of Phoenix Faculty to Participate in Harbinger’s EdTech PowerHour Panel Discussion

Dr. Charity Jennings and other leaders in academia will discuss redefining the Future of Education ecosystem to better prepare students for careers

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix College of Education and College of Business and Information Technology faculty Charity Jennings, Ed.D., MIS, MAEd, will participate in the Future of Education (FoE) panel during Harbinger’s EdTech PowerHour this Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 8:00 am PST.

The panel, “Future of Education (FoE): Connecting the Dots between Education and Employment” will be held in a virtual discussion format. Participants will define the key pillars of the FoE ecosystem and discuss the frameworks which lay out a clear pathway from education to employment.

Jennings is a faculty member teaching in the College of Education and in the College of Business and Information Technology at University of Phoenix. She has over 20 years of experience in educational leadership, talent development, curriculum design and instruction.

“We need to rethink higher education and shift focus from degrees to skills in order to promote a culture of career-long learning and address the talent shortage being felt across industries,” said Jennings. “This shift in approach is essential to prepare students with the career-ready skills they need to be successful and to address the needs of businesses seeking skilled workers.”

The panel will focus on the need for curriculum redesign driven by market needs, a shift to hybrid instruction, increased use of technology and data-driven decision-making and look at the employers’ perspective on the FoE ecosystem.

The virtual panel is open to the public, and registration is available here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

