UPS Named Winner in IDC’s Best in Future of Operations North American Awards

Awards recognize digital-first organizations able to achieve operational transformation

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FutureofOperations–International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced UPS was named Overall Winner of the IDC Future Enterprise Best in Future of Operations North America Awards for its “On-road Dynamic Route Optimization and Navigation” (ORION 3.0) project. The annual awards recognize an organization that can rethink the way operations is managed. UPS will be presented its award at a virtual event this fall.

Check out IDC’s Future of Operations eBook HERE

IDC’s Future of Operations framework emphasizes the importance of building infrastructure and digital capabilities to develop resilient decision making that keeps enterprises tightly aligned with customer expectations and demands. One of the critical aspects of the evolution to resilient decision making is ensuring all the critical data and information is ingested, contextualized, organized, and visualized for key decision makers. IDC’s Best in Future of Operations award celebrates organizations that have successfully made a fundamental shift in their operations model, a lynchpin to effectively scaling digital transformation initiatives.

Best in Future of Operations Award-Winning Project:

Overall winner: UPS: On-road Dynamic Route Optimization and Navigation (ORION 3.0)

Project Details: At the heart of ORION 3.0 is our desire to enhance and optimize our drivers’ ability to do what they do best, provide world-class service to our customers. We do this through providing complete and accurate manifests via automated data flows, navigation to their next stop, and on-road dynamic updates as conditions change. This, in turn, enhances our customer’s experience with more accurate Estimated Time of Arrival updates. When our drivers are more efficient and effective, we save time, fuel, reduce miles driven thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and provide better service to our customers. This solution processes 800+ million messages every day to facilitate on-time delivery of ~21 million packages per day in the U.S. with a significantly reduced cost to serve.

“UPS’s ORION 3.0 exemplifies the importance of embracing a Data-Driven Operations (DDO) mindset in order to achieve operational excellence and resilience,” said Leif Eriksen, research vice president, Future of Operations at IDC. “UPS was the clear winner in the inaugural IDC Future Enterprise Best in Future of Operations North America Awards for its embrace of technology innovations to become more data-driven in its own operations.”

About the Future Enterprise Awards:



The world is moving from digital transformation (DX) (as we know it) to Digital First. DX started with transformation from analog to digital. With contextualization, digital first becomes the next evolution in DX. Digital is a permanent, yet dynamic fixture in this world. Digital first applies to any entity searching for a digital-based capability or enhancement that could improve our lives and desired outcomes. As we anchor ourselves in a digital-first world, one thing is clear: Organizations, private or public, large or small, will need to leverage technologies in an accelerated fashion to thrive. And the ones that can close the new digital gap through the greatest business value impact will become market leaders of tomorrow. These leaders are the Future Enterprises. To learn more about the Future Enterprise Awards, please visit idcdxawards.com.

To learn more about the Future Enterprise North America Awards please contact Heather Ball at [email protected].

About IDC



International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

Contacts

Sarah Murray



Attune Communications



781-378-2674



[email protected]

Mary Conroy



IDC



508-935-6964



[email protected]