US Dental Practice Management Software Market to reach $247.16 Million by 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Dental Practice Management Software Market Research Report by Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), Application, State – United States Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Dental Practice Management Software Market size was estimated at USD 127.07 million in 2021, USD 146.55 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.72% to reach USD 247.16 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Dental Practice Management Software to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Deployment, the market was studied across Cloud-based and On-premise.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Clinical Applications, Insurance and Claim Tools, and Patient Management & Billing.

Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

6. Dental Practice Management Software Market, by Deployment

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cloud-based

6.3. On-premise

7. Dental Practice Management Software Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Clinical Applications

7.3. Insurance and Claim Tools

7.4. Patient Management & Billing

8. California Dental Practice Management Software Market

9. Florida Dental Practice Management Software Market

10. Illinois Dental Practice Management Software Market

11. New York Dental Practice Management Software Market

12. Ohio Dental Practice Management Software Market

13. Pennsylvania Dental Practice Management Software Market

14. Texas Dental Practice Management Software Market

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Company Usability Profiles

Companies Mentioned

ACE Dental Software

Benco Dental Supply Company

Carestream Dental LLC

Curve Dental, Inc.

DentiMax LLC

Dentisoft Technologies

DSN Software, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

MOGO Inc.

NextGenHealthcare Information Systems, LLC

Open Dental Software

Oryx Dental Software LLC

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Planet DDS Inc.

Ultimo Health Technology

