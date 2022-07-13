US Digital Lending Platform Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Demand for Automation in The Money Lending Process Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The US Digital Lending Platform Market is estimated to be USD 3.11 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.65 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.92%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Automation in The Money Lending Process
- Rise in Government Initiatives Toward Adoption of Digital Lending Platform
- The Surge in Multichannel Collection Service
- Rise in The Need to Reduce Bad Debt and Maintaining an Accurate Borrower Profile
Restraints
- Higher Dependance on Traditional Lending Methods
- High Cost of Maintenance and Investment
Opportunities
- Specialized Applications of AI/ML
- Growing Demand for Commercial and Consumer Debt Recovery Services
- The Rise in the Use of Analytics-Enabled Collections Models
Challenges
- Network Connectivity and Infrastructural Issues
- Data Security and Privacy Concerns due to Increasing Cyber-Attacks
- Lack of Real-Time Collaboration Between the Borrower and Collector
Companies Mentioned
- Black Knight, Inc
- Built Technologies
- CU Direct Corporation
- Docutech (First American Financial Corporation)
- Ellie Mae, Inc. (Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.)
- Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)
- Finantix (InvestCloud Private Banking)
- Finastra (Misys International Limited)
- Fiserv, Inc.
- HiEnd Systems LLC
- ICE Mortgage Technology, Inc.
- Intellect Design Arena Ltd
- Mambu
- Newgen Software Technologies Limited
- Pegasystems Inc.
- Roostify, Inc
- Sageworks (Abrigo
- Sigma Infosolutions Ltd
- Symitar (Jack Henry & Associates, Inc)
- Tavant Technologies
- Temenos AG
- TurnKey Lender
- Wipro Limited
