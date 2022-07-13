US Digital Lending Platform Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Demand for Automation in The Money Lending Process Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US Digital Lending Platform Market (2022-2027) by Offerings, Point of Service, Deployment Mode, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The US Digital Lending Platform Market is estimated to be USD 3.11 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.65 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.92%.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Automation in The Money Lending Process

Rise in Government Initiatives Toward Adoption of Digital Lending Platform

The Surge in Multichannel Collection Service

Rise in The Need to Reduce Bad Debt and Maintaining an Accurate Borrower Profile

Restraints

Higher Dependance on Traditional Lending Methods

High Cost of Maintenance and Investment

Opportunities

Specialized Applications of AI/ML

Growing Demand for Commercial and Consumer Debt Recovery Services

The Rise in the Use of Analytics-Enabled Collections Models

Challenges

Network Connectivity and Infrastructural Issues

Data Security and Privacy Concerns due to Increasing Cyber-Attacks

Lack of Real-Time Collaboration Between the Borrower and Collector

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 US Digital Lending Platform Market, By Offerings

7 US Digital Lending Platform Market, By Point of Service

8 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Black Knight, Inc

Built Technologies

CU Direct Corporation

Docutech (First American Financial Corporation)

Ellie Mae, Inc. (Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

Finantix (InvestCloud Private Banking)

Finastra (Misys International Limited)

Fiserv, Inc.

HiEnd Systems LLC

ICE Mortgage Technology, Inc.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Mambu

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Pegasystems Inc.

Roostify, Inc

Sageworks (Abrigo

Sigma Infosolutions Ltd

Symitar (Jack Henry & Associates, Inc)

Tavant Technologies

Temenos AG

TurnKey Lender

Wipro Limited

