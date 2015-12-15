US Metro Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

21% Increase in Earnings YTD 2022 Over YTD 2021



40% Annual Increase in Loans



26% Annual Increase in Deposits

GARDEN GROVE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–US Metro Bancorp (OTCQX: USMT): Mr. Dong Il Kim, President and CEO, announced US Metro Bancorp and US Metro Bank’s financial results for the second quarter 2022. On a consolidated basis the Bancorp earned $4,220,000 in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $3,680,000 in the first quarter of 2022. For the six months ending June 30, 2022 the consolidated Bancorp earned $7,900,000 compared to $6,540,000 for the six months ending June 30, 2021. On a year-to-date basis the Bancorp recorded an annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.47% and an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 20.24%. With 16,360,000 shares outstanding, earnings per share (“EPS”) for the second quarter 2022 was $0.26 compared to $0.23 in the first quarter 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 EPS was $0.48 compared to $0.40 for the six months ending June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2022 the Bancorp’s Book Value was $4.82 compared to $4.26 per share a year earlier.

US Metro Bank recorded year over year loan growth of $247.5 million or 39%. Included in the annual loan growth is a decrease of $62.4 million in Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans. Core loan (non-PPP loans), year over year growth was $309.9 million or 55%. Deposits grew $201.4 million or 26% over June 30, 2021. Five of a total of six branches have deposits of over $100 million. Net Interest Income increased $4.8 million or 36% for the six months ending June 30, 2022 compared to the same period a year earlier with interest income increasing $4.9 million while interest expense increased $0.1 million. SBA premium income for the six months ending June 30, 2022 was $5.1 million compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2021. Net income of $8,833,000 for the six months ending June 30, 2022 compares to $7,112,000 reported for the same six months in 2021, a year over year increase of $1.7 million or 24%.

The Bank reported total assets of $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, representing a 24% increase compared to the reporting period ending June 30, 2021. Total Bank deposits ended the second quarter of 2022 at $971.5 million, a 26% increase from $770.3 million at June 30, 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits grew to $305.7 million at June 30, 2022 from $263.8 million at June 30, 2021 an increase of 16%. The Bank’s Investment Portfolio has a Book Value of $58.6 million as of June 30, 2022 compared to $50.9 million a year earlier as the bank was just beginning to build an investment portfolio. Most of the investments are in mortgage backed securities and with the recent increases in interest rates, the current unrealized loss in the portfolio is $(6.9) million. All securities are designated Available-For-Sale.

SBA loan originations for the six months ending June 30, 2022, were $99.5 million compared to $83.9 million for the same six-month period in 2021. In addition to the existing Loan Production Offices (LPOs) in Dallas, Texas and Seattle, Washington, the Bank opened two new LPOs in the third quarter 2021, one in the Inland Empire region of Southern California and one in the Bay Area of Northern California. In January 2022, the Bank opened two more LPOs, one in Fresno, California and one in Sacramento, California.

Credit quality remains good with non-performing assets as a percent of total assets of 0.26% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.24% as of June 30, 2021. The Bank had no Other Real Estate Owned at December 31, 2021, and TDRs of $1.8 million. Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) to gross loans was 1.46% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 1.78% as of June 30, 2021. The Bank recorded $1.0 million in provision for loan loss expense, for the six months ending June 30, 2022, compared to $1.8 million recorded for the six months ending June 30, 2021.

“The Board of Directors is pleased with the continued growth and profitability of the Bank during the first half of 2022. Government guaranteed loan demand continues to be healthy and the Bank has been proactive in implementing elements of the Strategic Plan. The Mortgage Finance Group has contributed a combined $154.0 million in outstanding mortgage warehouse loans and residential mortgages, along with $75.5 million in deposits, as of June 30, 2022. Through the COVID-19 pandemic economic stimulus programs, the Bank funded a total of $112 million in PPP loans of which $2.3 million are still outstanding as of June 30, 2022. During 2020 the Bank provided COVID-19 related loan modifications for loans totaling $150 million for our borrowers. As of June 30, 2022, there are no loans remaining on COVID-19 modified terms. As of this writing, the Bank continues to practice pandemic protocols and conducting virtual meetings whenever possible. Capital and Liquidity remain strong and USMB is well positioned for continued growth,” said Mr. Kim.

US Metro Bank is a California chartered, full service commercial nonmember bank headquartered in Garden Grove, California with six branch offices in California – Garden Grove, Anaheim, Buena Park (Fullerton Branch), Koreatown/Los Angeles, Fashion District/Los Angeles, Torrance and with loan production offices in Dallas, Seattle, Inland Empire of Southern California, Northern California, Fresno and Sacramento. The Bank opened for business on September 15, 2006, and offers deposit and loan products (including commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, SBA loans and real estate mortgages), as well as related banking services to its targeted client base of executives, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses, generally in the Southern California area.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. Other risks that can affect the Bank are detailed from time to time in our annual reports. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

US METRO BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) (All amounts in thousands except per share information) At or for the Three Months Ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 % Change 6/30/2021 % Change Net Income $ 4,220 $ 3,680 14.67 % $ 4,252 -0.75 % Net Income Per Share (Basic) $ 0.26 $ 0.23 13.76 % $ 0.26 -1.54 % ROAA (Annualized) 1.57 % 1.45 % 0.12 % 1.97 % -0.39 % ROAE (Annualized) 21.62 % 19.11 % 2.51 % 25.34 % -3.72 % Efficiency Ratio 48.66 % 51.22 % -2.56 % 44.25 % 4.42 % Assets $ 1,082,173 $ 1,062,023 1.90 % $ 871,342 24.20 % Gross Loans $ 871,687 $ 834,714 4.43 % $ 623,605 39.78 % Deposits $ 970,890 $ 950,918 2.10 % $ 769,472 26.18 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits $ 305,061 $ 324,658 -6.04 % $ 263,895 15.60 % Common Equity $ 78,782 $ 77,374 1.82 % $ 69,141 13.94 % Ending Common Shares O/S 16,360,000 16,230,000 16,230,000 Book Value Per Common Shares $ 4.816 $ 4.767 $ 0.048 $ 4.260 $ 0.555 At or for the Six Months Ended 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 Y-O-Y Change Net Income $ 7,900 $ 6,540 $ 1,360 20.8 % Net Income Per Share (Basic) $ 0.48 $ 0.40 $ 0.08 19.8 % ROAA (Annualized) 1.47 % 1.57 % -0.10 % -6.3 % ROAE (Annualized) 20.24 % 19.55 % 0.68 % 3.5 % Efficiency Ratio 49.92 % 46.21 % 3.71 % 8.0 % Assets $ 1,082,173 $ 871,342 $ 210,831 24.2 % Gross Loans $ 871,687 $ 623,605 $ 248,082 39.8 % Deposits $ 970,890 $ 769,472 $ 201,418 26.2 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits $ 305,061 $ 263,895 $ 41,166 15.6 % Common Equity $ 78,782 $ 69,141 $ 9,641 13.9 % Ending Common Shares O/S 16,360,000 16,230,000 130,000.00 0.8 % Book Value Per Common Shares $ 4.82 $ 4.26 $ 0.56 13.0 %

US METRO BANK (only) FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) BALANCE SHEET (All amounts in thousands except per share information) Assets 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 Y-O-Y Change Cash and Due From Bank $ 13,875 $ 11,482 $ 2,393 20.8 % Investments and Fed Funds Sold $ 177,984 $ 222,906 (44,922 ) -20.2 % Loans Outstanding 876,358 628,853 247,505 39.4 % Loan Loss Reserve (12,762 ) (11,188 ) (1,574 ) 14.1 % Other Assets 26,189 19,121 7,068 37.0 % Total Assets $ 1,081,644 $ 871,174 $ 210,470 24.2 % Liabilities and Capital 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 Y-O-Y Change Deposits $ 971,526 $ 770,281 $ 201,245 26.1 % Borrowings 3,637 4,359 (722 ) -16.6 % Other Liabilities 3,150 2,791 359 12.9 % Equity 103,331 93,743 9,588 10.2 % Total Liabilities and Capital $ 1,081,644 $ 871,174 $ 210,470 24.2 % STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Income Statement 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Q-O-Q Change Interest Income $ 10,250 $ 9,162 $ 1,088 11.9 % Interest Expense 755 595 160 26.9 % Net Interest Income 9,495 8,567 928 10.8 % Provision for Loan Losses 400 600 (200 ) -33.3 % Other Income 3,314 3,750 (436 ) -11.6 % Operating Expenses 6,024 5,553 471 8.5 % Tax 1,892 1,824 68 3.7 % Net Income $ 4,493 $ 4,340 $ 153 3.5 % STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Six Months Ended Income Statement 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 Y-O-Y Change Interest Income $ 19,412 $ 14,559 $ 4,853 33.3 % Interest Expense 1,350 1,302 48 3.7 % Net Interest Income 18,062 13,257 4,805 36.2 % Provision for Loan Losses 1,000 1,800 (800 ) N/A Other Income 7,064 8,066 (1,002 ) -12.4 % Operating Expenses 11,577 9,424 2,153 22.8 % Tax 3,716 2,987 729 NM Net Income $ 8,833 $ 7,112 $ 1,721 24.2 % Ratios 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 Y-O-Y Change Net Loan to Deposits 88.89 % 80.19 % 8.70 % ALLL/Gross Loans 1.46 % 1.78 % -0.32 % NPAs/Total Assets 0.26 % 0.24 % 0.02 % Tier One Leverage Ratio 10.24 % 10.86 % -0.62 % YTD ROAA (annualized) 1.70 % 1.71 % -0.01 % YTD ROAE (annualized) 17.04 % 15.65 % 1.39 % Net Interest Margin (QTD) 3.64 % 3.23 % 0.41 % Net Interest Margin (YTD) 3.54 % 3.26 % 0.28 %

