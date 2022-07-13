Vaccentis appoints Martin Munte as CEO and strengthens Board

Image of Vaccentis CEO Martin Munte, CEO

Martin Munte has extensive leadership experience at Amgen, AstraZeneca and Roche

Strengthening management after appointment of three new Board members

Zurich, Switzerland, July 12, 2022 – Vaccentis AG, a clinical-stage Swiss biopharmaceutical company developing patient-specific medicines, today announced the appointment of Martin Munte, a veteran leader in biotech and pharma, with extensive executive experience from Amgen, AstraZeneca and Roche, as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Martin Munte held a series of senior roles at Amgen for 12 years, most recently as External Access Engagement Lead Europe. He previously held management positions at both AstraZeneca and Roche. He has strong expertise as a leader in general management, sales and marketing, policy, access, regulatory and business development.

The appointment further strengthens Vaccentis’ leadership team, following the appointment of three high-profile entrepreneurs, Matthias Oertle, Marcel Frei and Subhasis Roy, as members of a five-person Board of Directors in May, with Matthias Oertle serving as Chairman.

“I am delighted to welcome Martin Munte to Vaccentis as our new CEO. Martin brings a wealth of timely leadership experience as the company’s pipeline of highly promising therapeutic candidates expands and advances,” said Dr Matthias Oertle, Chairman of Vaccentis. “The expansion of our Board of Directors through the appointment of Marcel Frei, Subhasis Roy and myself will also add important skills to help Martin guide the further development of Vaccentis. I would like to thank Heinz Studer, who remains a member of our Board, for his contributions in the last years as interim CEO, and look forward to overseeing the development of the company in my new role as Chairman.”

“I am honored and excited to be appointed CEO of Vaccentis and look forward to working closely with our team to further develop our patient-specific therapeutics for chronic and serious diseases. Our goal is to ensure that our innovative tailor made medicines for autologous patient treatment are consistently advanced and perfected on the combined basis of classical and complementary medicines,” said Martin Munte, CEO.

Vaccentis AG is a clinical-stage Swiss biopharmaceutical company developing patient-specific medicines to improve patients’ chances of recovery from chronic and malignant diseases. Vaccentis’ product pipeline includes Reniale®, Autologous Serum Eye Drops (ASAT), Individual Immunotherapy, and Urexent®. Reniale is in clinical development to treat non-metastatic renal cell carcinomas; prepared from the patients’ tumors, it stimulates the immune system to attack tumor cells and reduces the risk of recurrence and metastases. ASAT is an efficient treatment of dry eye diseases prepared from the patient’s blood. Research suggests it may be more effective and better tolerated than traditional tear replacement products.

Contact:

Vaccentis AG

Martin Munte

Chief Executive Officer

+41 79 4282297

[email protected] Investors & Media

Chris Maggos

BioConfidant Sàrl

+41 79 367 6254

[email protected]

