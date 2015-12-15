Vantage Data Centers Awarded $300 Million USD Green Loan for VA13 Facility in Northern Virginia

Company receives second green loan in support of its aggressive sustainability goals

VA13 will be a 44MW data center located on Vantage’s 42-acre, 146MW mega campus in “Data Center Alley.” The 365,000 square foot facility is currently under development and scheduled to be operational in the fall of this year. This will be the third data center on the campus, which will total more than 1 million square feet across five facilities once fully developed. The campus features many unique sustainable attributes, including hyper-efficient cooling with outside air economization using minimal water, outdoor lights powered by solar and wind energy sources, solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations and drought-resistant landscaping.

In order to qualify for a green loan, recipients must generally meet specific criteria for their sustainability measures such as water conservation and carbon emissions reduction, as well as achieving a low Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).

“Not only does this green loan expedite our pursuit of sustainable solutions for data centers, but it adds to the diversity of Vantage’s funding vehicles, enabling us to move quickly alongside customer demand,” said Sharif Metwalli, chief financial officer at Vantage Data Centers. “Partnering with hyperscalers often entails rapid development which can bring a substantial impact on the environment, but with this loan, we have the flexibility to prioritize speed without sacrificing sustainability. Given its many benefits, we anticipate leveraging green financing for future developments as we continue expanding our footprint globally.”

“Vantage is committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2030, and this loan gets us even closer to actualizing our goal,” explained Amanda Sutton, senior director of sustainability, Vantage Data Centers. “Vantage’s dedication to sustainable operations made us an ideal candidate for this loan, and it’s just one more step in our journey to positively impact climate change.”

This is Vantage’s second successful execution of a de novo green loan. Previously the company obtained a $68 million USD green loan as part of a multi-phase financing from Societe Generale to fund the development of a third 32MW facility on its growing Quebec City campus. This facility opened its doors to customers last month.

“As the capital markets shift to green financing, we are thrilled to partner with Vantage to support their ongoing data center developments,” said Valtin Gallani, director at Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking. “With this financing, Vantage is likely the first data center operator in North America to issue a Project Specific Green Loan that is based on the Use of Proceeds, and we’re very excited to be part of Vantage’s next chapter of growth.”

Today’s announcement is another crucial step in Vantage’s long-term commitment to sustainability. In 2021, Vantage announced it will achieve net zero carbon emissions globally by 2030. Additionally, last month, the company announced a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with SolarAfrica, a pioneer in South Africa’s solar energy financing. Both of these actions coupled with today’s announcement mark a significant step in the company’s long-term pledge to increase efficiencies and reduce environmental impacts at its hyperscale data center campuses worldwide.

