Verint Launches Innovative Next-Generation Partner Program

Newly Designed Program Makes It Easier for Partners to Accelerate Growth and Differentiate in the Market

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#channel—Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced its newly designed partner program. The innovative program provides new collaborative tools and program elements to make it easier and faster for partners to accelerate growth, expand portfolios and differentiate in the market.

New Program Enhancements

New, personalized workshops ensure partners have everything needed to go to market including a clear engagement framework of how to sell, service, support and extend the Verint Cloud Platform

Clearly defined and documented solution offers with easy-to-access supporting tools including solution enablement, customizable marketing campaigns and content enable partners to get up and running quickly

New capabilities support developers building extensions to the Verint Cloud Platform through an expanded Developer Portal and Marketplace on Verint Connect

Verint’s newly designed partner program leverages the openness of the Verint Cloud Platform and lends itself to Digital-First, Workforce Engagement and Experience Management partners. It is structured to empower partners to deliver faster time-to-value with Verint solutions.

“In the past year, Verint has enhanced many aspects of its partner program to allow us to be more strategic in how we engage with customers,” said Matthew Storm, vice president, marketing, Group Elite. “As a result of the new improvements, we’ve had more access to resources and co-marketing programs that have brought us closer to our customers through webinars and workshops. In addition, listings in the Verint Marketplace have increased exposure of solutions, and the program has also created opportunities to offer white glove services.”

The new program elements are easily accessed through Verint’s online partner community, within the newly designed Verint Partner Corner on Verint Connect. The interactive engagement portal is a one-stop shop for the partner community to access self-serve digital resources for training, sales, technical and marketing materials. Verint Connect also hosts the Verint Developer Portal providing access to cross-product Verint APIs with consistent security patterns, documentation, and interfaces.

“Both cloud and digital-first priorities are dramatically changing customer engagement, and the new Verint Partner Program is uniquely positioned to help our partners navigate this new territory,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances. “Partners are critical to our strategy, and we have invested in tools, resources and processes to create easier and faster paths for partners to better solve customer challenges. Whether they sell or service Verint industry-leading products, create new customer engagement solutions, or extend their platforms with Verint technology, we’ve designed a partnership model to collaborate and help every step of the way to strengthen and support the success of our partner community.”

Visit Partnering with Verint for more information.

About Verint

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

