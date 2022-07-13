Veteran Legal Recruiters Erica (Bernstein) Lehman and Robert Delicate Mark 1-Year Anniversary of Erica Robert Associates

Legal recruiting firm redefines category as industry faces consolidation, complexity and evolving needs of candidates and firms alike

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Powerhouse legal recruiting duo Erica (Bernstein) Lehman and Robert Delicate are celebrating the 1-year anniversary of their firm, Erica Robert Associates, marking the milestone with the launch of a new website. A New York-based legal recruiting firm, Erica Robert Associates specializes in partner placements in the elite tier of the AmLaw 50.

Delicate, a former practicing litigator who became a legal recruiter in 2014, and Lehman, who received her Juris Doctor in 2008 before beginning her career as a recruiter, bring vast experience and strong relationships throughout the industry. Committed to maximizing every opportunity for candidates and firms alike, Lehman and Delicate work closely with candidates throughout the entirety of the placement process – and beyond.

“Our goal is to partner with candidates and firms to build strategic, bespoke processes for meaningful, long-term placements,” Lehman says. “Rather than taking a volume-based approach, we take the time to learn about candidates’ practices, as well as who they are as individuals, in order to find the best opportunity for each of them to thrive.”

With many years in the legal recruiting space, Lehman and Delicate anticipate changes for the industry and are readily adept to navigate those changes which range from consolidation – especially in BigLaw – to greater specialization within premium practice areas. Lehman and Delicate have also fostered a shift in how clients have utilized them, consulting the team for advice not only during the placement process but also as they integrate into their respective new roles and seek leadership positions at their new firms.

“As a small firm, candidates and clients alike receive top-level service directly from one of us and we make ourselves available 24/7,” Delicate says. “We are fully in sync with our clients and candidates throughout the entire process, always ready to provide advice or guidance as opportunities evolve.”

Having represented a number of the AmLaw 50 firms, Lehman and Delicate have cultivated deep relationships with Chairs and Executive Committee members, giving them insight into the strategic needs and hiring opportunities at the most prestigious law firms. They have experience placing high-value partners and practice group leaders in virtually every practice area, with their bread and butter being in premium practice areas such as: Capital Markets, Funds, Leveraged Finance, Private Equity M&A, Public Company and Strategic M&A, Restructuring, Securities Litigation and White Collar.

