Virax Biolabs Introduces Monkeypox and Varicella-Zoster Viruses Real-Time PCR Detection Kit

London, United Kingdom, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virax Biolabs Group Limited (“Virax” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VRAX), an innovative biotechnology company focused on the prevention, detection, and diagnosis of viral diseases, today launched distribution of Monkeypox and Varicella-Zoster Viruses Real Time PCR Detection Kits in response to the world’s major Monkeypox outbreak. These specialized diagnostic kits are available now in Europe and can be found by contacting the company’s sales representatives.

The test is intended to aid in the rapid diagnosis of Monkeypox and varicella-zoster viruses in human serum and lesion exudate specimens, providing a preliminary test result. Clinical correlation with patient history and other diagnostic information is necessary to determine patient infection status.

Virax’s Chief Executive Officer James Foster commented, “Realizing the growing concern over the Monkeypox outbreak, we need to bring these kits to the marketplace as soon as possible. Our ViraxClear segment specializes in providing diagnostic devices at low cost, and enables simple purchases. This upcoming launch further demonstrates these capabilities on the heels of our successful suite of Covid-19 tests that have been revenue-generating since 2020. This PCR Detection Kit will assist in making earlier diagnoses which will help with patient treatment and management.”

Dr Bruce Lavin, a member of Virax’s advisory board commented, “After experiencing the significant impact that SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) has had in the world, we have learned the importance of rapid detection and diagnosis of emerging and spreading viral threats to the public. Monkeypox is now another communicable viral disease that is showing alarming global spread and concern to public health. Monkeypox and Varicella-Zoster rapid PCR detection kits distributed by Virax Biolabs offer a unique and much needed tool in helping with the containment of the spread of disease and allow for the urgent subsequent treatment of two very significant viral infections.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 6,027 laboratory confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in 59 countries as of July 4, 20221, and it was declared as a global health emergency on July 24, 2022. Monkeypox is caused by an orthopoxvirus and can be transmitted from animals to humans and human to human. Symptoms can begin with a high fever, headaches, body aches, and weakness. After about two days, blistering rashes and boils on the face, hands, and feet start. Patients are advised to be in isolation throughout the duration of the disease, which can last until three to four weeks.

