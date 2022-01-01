Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral Now Available in Germany: New solution simplifies communications for employees to connect from anywhere

– Vodafone Germany and RingCentral jointly launch ‘Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral’ in the German market



– Solution combines team messaging, video meetings and cloud phone system on one platform



– New platform helps companies embrace hybrid work, enabling an optimized user experience on any device, for anyone, anywhere

DÜSSELDORF, Germany & BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vodafone Germany and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today unveiled to the German market ‘Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral,’ a powerful communications platform that brings together RingCentral’s flagship offering RingCentral Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) with Vodafone’s mobility and 5G capabilities. The solution gives companies more choice, flexibility and simplicity in how their employees communicate and collaborate – in the office, at home or on the go.

Martin Grabowski, Director Marketing & Products Business at Vodafone Germany:



“Especially in today’s hybrid world, collaboration between employees across different locations is a real advantage. Together with RingCentral, we are now pleased to offer a unified communications solution that fills a real need in the modern business world. Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral will help businesses and employees work together effectively and securely, no matter where they are or what devices they use.”

Marco Meier, Area Vice President, Global Service Providers DACH, RingCentral said:



“At RingCentral, we are focused on making business communications effortless for everyone. By combining Vodafone’s strengths with RingCentral’s leading expertise in cloud-based unified communications, we’re enabling people to work from anywhere, on any device, while improving productivity thanks to our open platform integrations with third-party business apps. Finally, our co-innovation and co-creation strategy with Vodafone Germany will improve workflows and enable businesses to drive long term sustainable value and differentiation.”

To support hybrid work, German companies need a secure, reliable, and flexible cloud communications platform – one that enables their employees to work from anywhere with a single app for team messaging, video meetings and a cloud phone system. Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral meets these requirements and delivers a flexible yet reliable solution to meet the challenges of everyday work. This allows employees to work productively no matter where they are.

This new unified communications solution from Vodafone Germany and RingCentral offers businesses the ability to migrate from their existing infrastructure to the cloud. This highly secure solution includes call recording, HD video meetings, and many other new features to simplify communications and collaboration. In addition, end-users will benefit from the many unique and differentiated features including AI-based Advanced Meeting Insights, Whiteboard, Live Transcription, and dynamic end-to-end encryption.

All features can be run standalone or integrated with various business applications, including Microsoft 365, leading Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Helpdesk services – ensuring everything works in sync.

For more details on Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral, visit https://www.vodafone.de/business/loesungen/ucc-ringcentral/.

About Vodafone Germany

Vodafone is one of the leading communications groups. Every second German is a Vodafone customer – whether they surf, make phone calls or watch TV; whether they network their office, farm or factory with Vodafone technology. Vodafone networks connect Germany: families and friends as well as politics, business and society. They also help keep crucial sectors like education and healthcare running, especially in times of COVID-19.

The Düsseldorf-based company supplies Internet, mobile communications, fixed-network and TV from a single source. As a digitization partner of the German economy, Vodafone counts start-ups, SMEs and DAX corporations among its customers. Vodafone is the #1 in German mobile communications: No other company in Germany networks more people and machines via its mobile network. No other German company offers more gigabit connections in the fixed network than the Düsseldorf-based company. And no other company has more TV customers in the country.

With more than 30 million mobile customers, almost 11 million broadband customers, more than 13 million TV customers and numerous digital solutions, Vodafone Germany and its 16,000 employees generate total annual revenues of around 13 billion euros.

As a gigabit company, Vodafone is driving infrastructure expansion in Germany: Today, Vodafone reaches more than 24 million households in its nationwide cable fiber-optic network, more than 23 million of them with gigabit speeds. In 2022, Vodafone will provide two-thirds of all Germans with gigabit connections. With its 4G network, Vodafone reaches more than 99% of all households in Germany. Vodafone’s machine network (Narrowband IoT) for industry and commerce transmits on almost 97% of the German territory. Since mid-2019, Vodafone has also been operating the first 5G network in Germany, reaching over 45 million people. By 2023, Vodafone will roll out 5G to 60 million people.

Vodafone Germany is the largest national company in the Vodafone Group, one of the largest telecommunications groups in the world, accounting for around 30% of total revenue. Vodafone has more than 300 million mobile customers worldwide, more than 28 million fixed-network customers, 22 million TV customers and connects more than 150 million devices to the Internet of Things.

Vodafone connects people and machines worldwide. And is creating a better future for everyone. Because: Technology paves the way for a digital tomorrow. To achieve this, Vodafone is working to operate its business sustainably and protect the environment. The goals: To become climate-neutral by 2025 and emission-free by 2040. To achieve these, Vodafone is using 100% green power, electrifying its vehicle fleet, relying on a green supply chain, and ensuring that its network technology is fully reused, resold, or recycled. In addition, Vodafone helps other companies minimize their C02 footprint with smart IoT technologies.

Diversity is firmly anchored in Vodafone’s corporate culture and is promoted through numerous measures. These include offers for balancing family and career as well as networks for women, fathers or LGBT’s up to diversity trainings for executives. Vodafone respects and values all people: regardless of ethnic origin, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, beliefs, culture or religion.

For more information: www.vodafone-deutschland.de or www.vodafone.com.

*Gender Note.



For ease of reading only, the grammatically masculine form is often used. This always refers to people of any gender identity.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company’s video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and allows customers to customize business workflows easily. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices worldwide.

