Westinghouse Announces Organizational Changes to Support Next Phase of Strategic Growth

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Westinghouse Electric Company today announced organizational and structural changes to further drive the company’s growth strategy and enhance customer engagement. Notably, Westinghouse is creating a dedicated Global Markets organization and realigning its portfolio of installed fleet services into two global business units with responsibility for Operating Plant Services and Nuclear Fuel.

The improvements come as energy security requirements, net-zero climate policies and technology shifts converge to create significant opportunities for the company’s products and services. A global posture positions Westinghouse to further propel its market-leading solutions across all segments of the nuclear power lifecycle.

“These are the right steps at the right time for Westinghouse,” said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are bolstering our global approach to meet the extraordinary market opportunities and enhance our responsiveness to our customers.”

Tarik Choho becomes President of the newly established Nuclear Fuel business unit. He drives the development and delivery of Westinghouse’s comprehensive nuclear fuel portfolio and services for reactors of all types around the world.

Sam Shakir becomes President of the newly established Operating Plant Services. In his new role, Sam drives the company’s global growth across outage maintenance, engineering and parts segments. Additionally, he will continue to lead the Environmental Services business unit until a new leader is appointed.

Rob Massy becomes the company’s Chief Administrative Officer and leads a newly established organization integrating all global corporate functions and services related to Human Resources, Information Technology, Legal & Contracts, Ethics & Compliance, Real Estate and Facilities Management, Security, Public Affairs and Global Shared Services.

In a separate announcement issued today, industry veteran Jacques Besnainou is appointed as Executive Vice President, Global Markets and Chief Commercial Officer. He leads the company’s global commercial strategy to deliver integrated enterprise-wide solutions and deepen customer relationships.

