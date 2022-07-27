What’s Next for Autonomous Driving? Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together Explores AI-Based Driver Monitoring

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#electronics—Mouser Electronics Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, has released the latest chapter of its award-winning Empowering Innovation Together™ program. The new episode explores the importance of driver monitoring systems for occupant presence and condition — such as fatigue or distraction — to help foster the safety required for Level 3 autonomous driving and beyond. Content for this fourth installment includes two articles, a blog, an infographic, a new episode of the Tech Between Us podcast and a Then, Now and Next video.





The driver monitoring systems topic explains the methods by which detection of both the driver and occupants can mitigate negative conditions using new user interfaces. Interior monitoring systems can detect signs of distracted or fatigued drivers along with occupant presence and condition to alert the driver.

“As the market begins to increase adoption of autonomous vehicles, the safety of vehicles and passengers is imperative,” says Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. “Through this installment of EIT, we’re eager to share expert knowledge from industry leaders, helping our customers and followers understand this technology and its importance.”

In the latest episode of the Tech Between Us podcast, Modar Alaoui, Founder and CEO at Eyeris, joins host Raymond Yin, Director of Technical Content at Mouser Electronics, for a discussion about driver monitoring systems in vehicles, legislation around the technology and the hardware and software behind the systems.

“I’m excited to discuss with Raymond and Mouser’s listeners the exciting growth of in-vehicle vision AI,” says Alaoui. “This pioneering technology has the potential to completely transform the ways we interact with our vehicles and the ways our vehicles keep us safe.”

The Driver Monitoring Systems installment is sponsored by Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, Molex, NXP Semiconductors, onsemi and TE Connectivity.

Established in 2015, Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the electronic component industry’s most recognized programs. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation and follow Mouser on Facebook and Twitter.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

