WonderFi Announces Closing of Coinberry Acquisition

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 4, 2022) – WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTC Pink: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (FTX: WNDR) (the “Company” or “WonderFi“) today confirms that is has closed its previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition“) of Coinberry Limited (“Coinberry“), one of Canada’s leading crypto asset trading platforms registered with the Canadian Securities Administrators (“CSA“) and Canada’s first pure-play licensed crypto broker.

“This acquisition further solidifies WonderFi as a leader amongst crypto companies in Canada, and along with our acquisition of Bitbuy, establishes a great foundation for our expansion into global markets,” commented Ben Samaroo, CEO of WonderFi. “Further, as we’ve seen over the past few weeks, the crypto market downturn has had a massive impact on the viability of unregulated crypto trading platforms and WonderFi’s value proposition as one of the few regulated crypto businesses makes us well positioned to continue our growth.”

Andrei Poliakov, CEO and Co-Founder of Coinberry, commented: “Bringing together the Coinberry and Bitbuy teams under the WonderFi umbrella has created one of the largest combined compliant and licensed crypto companies in Canada and we are keen to continue building on our common success as we expand into new markets.”

In connection with the Acquisition, the Company will employ Andrei Poliakov, in the position of Head of Brokerages of WonderFi, and President of Coinberry.

Key Transaction Benefits

WonderFi becomes the first company in Canada, and one of the first globally, to own and operate multiple licensed, compliant crypto asset trading platforms fully regulated by applicable securities commissions

Coinberry adds over approximately 225,000 users and $99.5 million of client assets under custody as at March 31, 2022, which gives the WonderFi group of companies over half a billion dollars in approximate total client assets under custody

With Coinberry making over 35 crypto assets available for trading on its proprietary platform, the Acquisition further expands WonderFi’s ability to offer users secure and regulated access to one of the biggest selections of crypto assets in Canada

WonderFi anticipates realizing meaningful cost synergies through integrating a variety of functions across the WonderFi, Coinberry and Bitbuy operations, developing cross-selling services, and continuing to innovate its suite of product offerings to drive enhanced user experience

Combined with its recent listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX“), ownership and operation of multiple registered crypto asset trading platforms solidifies WonderFi’s leading market position in Canada and further strategically positions the Company to expand into international and high-growth markets

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the Acquisition, among other things, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Coinberry. The consideration paid consisted of an aggregate of 28,925,645 newly issued common shares of WonderFi, the majority of which were subject to certain lock-up requirements. A copy of the definitive agreement with respect to the Acquisition is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better access to digital assets through compliant centralized and decentralized platforms. WonderFi provides unified access to digital assets including crypto, DeFi, gaming and NFTs, in a compliant and regulated environment. WonderFi’s executive team and Board of Directors have an established track record in finance and crypto, with previous experience at Amazon, Shopify, PayPal, Galaxy Digital and Hut 8. WonderFi’s core team of engineers and technologists believe that everyone should have equal access to finance, and are aligned in the mission to empower people around the world to access finance in a simple, smart and secure way. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

ABOUT COINBERRY

With over $1 billion in crypto traded, Coinberry makes it easy and secure for Canadians to buy, trade and sell a wide range of cryptocurrencies. As a CSA and Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) registered crypto trading platform, Coinberry is powered by the belief that the digital economy should be inclusive and accessible to everyone.

