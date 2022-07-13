XODEX, A Zero-Fee Blockchain Ecosystem, Launches Its Testnet

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – July 22, 2022) – After more than one year of research and development, XODEX is thrilled to announce the launch of its testnet – a significant milestone towards deploying its entire ecosystem.

The XODEX testnet is a safe, open-source environment where developers can test their smart contracts before deploying the codes on the XODEX main network. This also represents an opportunity for community members to preview the technology, helping XODEX with this testing phase.

The platform has adopted and will continue to use a dynamic, peer-reviewed, and transparent approach to development as the team embarks on its path of integrating the modules and components of XODEX. Early adopters and the general public will be kept updated on the progress made at each level of the XODEX development. In addition, XODEX anticipates that once the testnet is officially launched, it will be used extensively and carefully to incorporate user feedback into the mainnet release.

XODEX has three key objectives with their testnet deployment:

Thorough testing of the XODEX

Finding bugs in the XODEX

Harvest feedback from the community

The main objective is to gather feedback from a larger and more diverse audience, which will be used to enhance the platform and its apps even further.

After the introduction of the XODEX testnet, XODEX will still be committed to developing the network, incorporating user feedback, and thoroughly testing its many components in a real-world setting.

The XODEX team will use release cycles to regularly supply updates of all ecosystem libraries and features with a stream of releases openly posted on the Github repository. The updates will then be implemented on XODEX, with the general feature development and stability improvement to provide ongoing and noticeable enhancements for every user exploring the network.

With the much-awaited introduction of the XODEX testnet, XODEX is now on course to become the blockchain platform enabling the next wave of sustainability, technology, and innovation. This covers developments that strengthen digital economies, such as human-centered identification systems and decentralized finance.

The XODEX team wants to thank the community for their patience and future participation.

About XODEX

With its exceptionally fast transaction speeds, quick transaction finality, and zero fees, XODEX strives to provide high transaction throughput. Its proof-of-authority consensus also blends decentralization with efficient, scalable, and environmentally friendly transaction processing. XODEX also has a native token that its users may use for trading.

The multilayer blockchain ecosystem/decentralized exchange with dApp capabilities assists creators in finance & cross-chain development, and it is the revolutionary innovation of the XODEX Platform. To learn more, visit their website.

