Young Gifted Entertainment Unveils New Video Game App, City of the Dead

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – July 14, 2022) – Young Gifted Entertainment is pleased to announce City of The Dead, a new and major project in development by Young Gifted Game Division.

City of The Dead is a third-person horror game set in a semi-open world where the main character sets out to learn that he has woken up from a two-year coma in a city that’s ravaged with zombies.

This video game is in a new genre, one where players explore hostile environments and seek out new weaponry to survive in a war-torn city. “Our goal with City of The Dead is to bring back true horror and spine-chilling adventure,” said Cornelius Bailey Jr, Creative Director on this project. “There’s no need for a detailed quest tracker or point of reference on the map: We want players to feel the thrill of the chase, guided by their feelings and emotions.”

“We are delighted to be able to finally announce this game,” said Franco Tillman, CEO of Young Gifted Entertainment. “As a Publisher, we always want to offer games with original ideas that will appeal to as many people as possible. The second game from Young Gifted Game Division is one of our most ambitious projects, and we can’t wait to reveal more about it in the coming months.”

City of The Dead will be available in 2023.

About YGGD

Young Gifted Game Division is a sub-division of Young Gifted Entertainment founded in 2017 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. The company develops and delivers games, content and online services for internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

