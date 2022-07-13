Zions Bancorporation Celebrates the Opening of Its Technology Center in Midvale With Ribbon-Cutting Event

The campus represents the company’s long-term commitment to advanced financial technology, economic growth and supporting local communities

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) today hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration at its new 400,000-square-foot technology campus in Midvale, Utah.

Located on the former Sharon Steel Mill Environmental Protection Agency Superfund site, the sustainably built campus will be the company’s primary technology and operations center, serving Zions’ affiliate banks in 11 western states, in addition to several national lines of business.

As one of Utah’s largest technology employers, Zions welcomes approximately 1,500 technology, operations and other employees to the Platinum LEED-certified building. Employee amenities include workspaces that maximize natural light and views, a large café featuring a healthy menu, bike lockers, adjacent community park with pickleball courts, sharable e-bikes, a community garden, and proximity to the Historic Gardner Village light rail station.

The building is constructed with low VOC-emitting materials, triple-pane exterior glass, and ultra-efficient heating and cooling systems. Up to 75% of the building’s electricity will be produced onsite by more than 2,000 photovoltaic panels. The campus includes 179 electric vehicle charging stations. Situated on a bluff overlooking the Jordan River Parkway, the property supports a regional habitat system through ecologically focused design and landscaping.

Designed by architectural firms WRNS Studios, and Method Studios, the project was built by Okland Construction and Layton Construction and managed by Gardner Company. Colliers International assisted Zions Bancorporation with the transaction. An estimated 1,500 workers were employed during the two-year construction project. The building features artwork commissioned by local artists Jann Haworth, Brian Kershisnik and Matt Monsoon.

During the ribbon-cutting celebration, Zions Bancorporation Chairman and CEO Harris H. Simmons presented a $100,000 donation to the Silicon Slopes Computer Science Fund, which promotes K-12 computer science outcomes for educators and students in Utah. A donation of $50,000 was also made to the Jordan River Foundation, and $10,000 was given to the Canyon School District Midvale Schools Farmers Market.

“Zions Bancorporation has long been known within the banking industry for its financial technology innovations, and in recent years we have been making industry-leading investments in our core banking systems while also investing heavily on digital banking capabilities,” said Zions Bancorporation Chairman and CEO Harris H. Simmons. “We believe this new campus will spur even greater innovation and operational effectiveness while materially reducing our overall occupancy expense.”

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with 2021 annual net revenue of $2.9 billion and approximately $90 billion in total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

