Zonetail Announces Partnership to Expand Service Offerings with Leading B2B and B2C booking platform, ROAR

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 5, 2022) – Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) (“Zonetail” or the “Company”), the leading mobile platform for high-rise residential amenity services announced today it has partnered with ROAR, a high-caliber B2B and B2C booking platform to offer guests and homeowners convenience and access to a wider selection of services and businesses situated in close proximity. The new partnership will benefit Zonetail users across the Canadian marketplace.

Zonetail is a well-known mobile platform provider serving residents and guests of high-rise residential buildings. The Zonetail platform connects residents to amenities and services through their personal mobile devices.

The new partnership with ROAR will provide Zonetail users direct access to an expanded set of services – from nail and hair care to massage, fitness, pet grooming, and more. ROAR’s unique integration capabilities allow users to search for services, book top-rated and local providers and provide payment in one centralized place.

The signed agreement indicates that Zonetail will receive a transaction fee for every ROAR service booked through ROAR’s platform. The partnership will include a complete integration of ROAR’s platform into the Zonetail applications, allowing Zonetail users a seamless and convenient portal to book the service they want, when they want it.

“ROAR is the perfect partner for Zonetail. We have known for some time now that our users want concierge services and we have conducted an extensive search for the right partner, and with ROAR, we believe we’ve found them. Once the integration is complete, Zonetail users will have immediate access to ROAR”s growing portfolio of top-rated providers,” said Mark Holmes, CEO of Zonetail.

“We are thrilled to partner with Zonetail as a means of expanding the set of services and businesses that Zonetail users will now have access to,” says Maya Adly, CEO of ROAR. “Through our platform, ROAR is committed to expanding access to high-quality services and businesses in markets across the country by elevating the overall customer experience offered by the service-based sector today.”

Zonetail is confident that providing a fully integrated search and booking engine for concierge services will be very well received by its userbase. Once integration is complete, Zonetail and ROAR will launch in Vancouver and roll out market-by-market across the country.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

About ROAR

ROAR Inc. is a leading all-in-one B2B and B2C booking platform designed for the Canadian service-based industry spanning beauty, fitness, wellness, and more. Built to enhance convenience, the company’s flagship product, The ROAR platform, is a marketplace for businesses to connect, engage and market to recurring and prospective customers. Customers can now search, book, pay, and manage all of their personal appointments on one app. Founded in 2021 by Maya Adly, ROAR’s platform supports various small to mid-size businesses across the Vancouver and Edmonton markets with plans to expand into key cities across Canada.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE), (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform for hotels and high-rise residential buildings providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services, as well as neighbouring restaurants, stores, services, and other businesses. Zonetail has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada. The residential platform is now live in over 80,000 condominium households. Zonetail recently launched it’s new ‘Zonetail Home’ platform that includes integration with Yardi, the largest property management software company in North America representing an estimated tens of thousands of buildings and millions of residents. The rollout has begun and is expected to dramatically increase the number of users in the Zonetail residential vertical.

Media Contacts:

Mark Holmes

President and CEO

Zonetail Inc.

Telephone: (416) 994-5399

[email protected]

Sarah Mawji

ROAR

Telephone: (604) 365-1786

[email protected]

Legal Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to Zonetail’s current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Zonetail’s business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Zonetail undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Zonetail in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors Zonetail believes are appropriate, and, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Zonetail believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, prospective purchasers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129972