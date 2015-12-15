2022 Taiwan Summer Tourism Festival Kicks Off For a Cool Summer

Taipei, Taiwan–(Newsfile Corp. – August 13, 2022) – The “2022 Taiwan Tourism Festival” hosted by the Tourism Bureau of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, held a press conference in Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, in Taipei, on July 11, revealing the brand name and LOGO of the “Taiwan Summer Tourism Festival.” Modern Design Management Consultant Co. Ltd. is in charge of advertising and publicity for this festival. This year’s event focuses on “cooling”, “cooling off the summer” and “cooling products”, integrating a total of 27 summer tourism activities in 13 National scenic spots and 14 counties and cities in Taiwan. The event also cooperates with industries to let the public experience the charm of Taiwan’s summer tourism with a more comprehensive and diverse theme. It is hoped that it will drive the summer tourism boom in Taiwan, the development of surrounding industries, and shape a new brand of Taiwan’s summer festivals.

Grand Openning of the “2022 Taiwan Tourism Festival” hosted by the Tourism Bureau of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications

Lin Hsin-Jen, Deputy Director of the Tourism Bureau, said that summer is a popular season for outdoor tourism. Taiwan has the advantage of geographical location, beautiful coastal scenery, and vast mountain forest scenery. This year, we have specially integrated Taiwan’s summer tourism resources to create a series of events, so that people can experience different themed tours at the same time when they travel in Taiwan. The series of activities cover water activities, ocean concerts, sand sculpture art, as well as Eco-tourism and cultural experiences. Marco Liao Ko-yi, the Golden Bell Award-winning Touring and Adventure TV host, served as the spokesperson for the event. He shared his travel experience in Taiwan during the conference. There are local, special “cooling” products all over Taiwan, such as Alishan cold-brewed tea and Aiyu jelly, Burdock tea from the Yunlin-Chiayi-Tainan, Blue Tears Special Beverage from Matsu, Fong Ru Tea﻿ Herbal Tea from Penghu, Tai-11 Craft Beer from the East Coast, Gelidium Jelly from the Northeast Corner and North Coast, Cinavu Millet Rice Dumpling and Herbal Jelly from Maolin, etc. There are all kinds of ice products, which are all delicacies that cannot be missed in the summer season.

Lin Hsin-Jen, Deputy Director of the Tourism Bureau(third from the left) Director Chen Yu-Chuan of the Management Office of Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Administration (first from the left)

Lin Hsin-Jen also made a special introduction at the conference that the main event of the 27 series of events in the [2022 Taiwan Summer Tourism Festival] will be staged at the Mashagou Beach in Tainan on July 16 – “Yunlin-Chiayi-Tainan Salty Taste Trend – Taiwan Midsummer Night Concert.” The scene creates a seaside leisure and vacation atmosphere, and the beach area is also the best choice to swim and have fun in the sea. In the evening, popular pop singers are invited to perform a singing session. The northeast corner of Fulong Beach is undergoing the Fulong Life Festival, and the Kaohsiung Cijin Beach is also launching the Cijin Black Sand Festival. These are places where Taiwanese people can get closer to the ocean in summer. At the same time, the Tourism Bureau specially planned the “Midsummer Pop-Up Activity”, which will cooperate with the summer activities of the 13 National Scenic Area Management Offices to interact with the public on the spot by means of trying ice cream, walking kites on the beach, sunshine cheerleading teams, and water bubble shows.

The 2022 Taiwan Midsummer Tourism Festival is marketed in the form of cross-industry alliances. This year, many well-known brand enterprises across industries such as tourism, department stores and others participated in the grand event, and launched exclusive co-branded products and promotions, including Hi-Life Convenience Store, DaYungs Tea Specialty Store, as well as Global Mall and iceSpring Popsicle. At the same time, the festival also launched the [Yunlin-Chiayi-Tainan Salty Taste Tour] itinerary, including the “Sunset Salty Romantic Ride Tour”, “Taijiang History x Eco Ride Tour” and other bicycle tours hosted by the Formosa Lohas Cycling Association. There are more local activities and experiences in Yunlin-Chiayi-Tainan waiting for all to come and experience together.





“Oh Bear”, the mascot of the Tourism Bureau of the Ministry of Communications, promotes Taiwan’s summer cool products together

