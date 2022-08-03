3CLogic Announces Integration for ServiceNow Healthcare and Life Sciences Service Management Product

Leading provider of cloud call center solutions expands existing ServiceNow offering to extend powerful live agent and self-service voice and SMS workflows to healthcare industry to improve the patient experience.

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#callcenter—3CLogic, the leading voice-enabling and cloud contact center solution for ServiceNow®, today announced the integration of its voice and SMS features and capabilities with ServiceNow’s Healthcare and Life Sciences Service Management offering. The release follows the company’s continued success enabling ServiceNow IT Service Management, Customer Service Management, and/or HR Service Delivery customers with native and intelligent call workflows to optimize their service desk or customer support operations.

“Voice continues to be the primary and preferred method of communication today,” explains Denis Seynhaeve, CEO at 3CLogic. “While digital channels, such as chat or chatbots, are effective at deflecting simple requests, voice remains the better suited channel for handling the types of complex, sensitive and urgent inquiries typical of the healthcare industry”

Per a recent study1, over 70% of patient experience professionals identify contact centers as a high priority and strategic asset. With the 3CLogic integration for ServiceNow HCLS Service Management, health and life sciences organizations will be able to remove the need for agent swivel-chairing between channels and platforms, eliminate manual work and tasks through automation and self-service, enable patient care administrators to easily create and change dynamic patient call experiences without relying on IT resources, and deliver richer analytics with integrated reporting and AI sentiment scoring – all from the comfort of the ServiceNow platform.

As part of its ServiceNow integration, the 3CLogic solution will include:

Integrated ServiceNow Agent CTI and Omnichannel experience – the ability for agents to manage both digital and voice interactions with patients or practitioners seamlessly from ServiceNow’s Agent Workspace with presence-based channel routing, intelligent screen-pop, integrated click-to-call or click-to-SMS, and automated activity postings.

– the ability for agents to manage both digital and voice interactions with patients or practitioners seamlessly from ServiceNow’s Agent Workspace with presence-based channel routing, intelligent screen-pop, integrated click-to-call or click-to-SMS, and automated activity postings. ServiceNow Voice and SMS Self-Service – integrated text-to-speech, speech-to-text, natural language processing, one-way & two-way SMS, and dynamic IVR call workflows to create and manage intelligent self-service experiences designed to quickly resolve common patient inquiries such as creating a new request, providing the latest policy update, or confirming an appointment.

– integrated text-to-speech, speech-to-text, natural language processing, one-way & two-way SMS, and dynamic IVR call workflows to create and manage intelligent self-service experiences designed to quickly resolve common patient inquiries such as creating a new request, providing the latest policy update, or confirming an appointment. Intelligent Patient Call Routing – the ability to dynamically route patients to the most qualified live healthcare agent via phone or SMS based on ServiceNow data to quickly address time-sensitive or complex inquiries.

– the ability to dynamically route patients to the most qualified live healthcare agent via phone or SMS based on ServiceNow data to quickly address time-sensitive or complex inquiries. ServiceNow Integrated Reporting and AI-powered Analytics – rich interaction data, including call transcripts and machine learning-based sentiment scoring, integrated with ServiceNow’s Performance Analytics and WFO features to allow for a consolidated view of any healthcare operations.

“Our goal is to improve the patient experience by extending the ServiceNow platform and workflows to guarantee the same level of service and care when someone calls as would be the case if they simply sent an email or a chat,” states Denis.

The 3CLogic solution for ServiceNow HCLS is generally available. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit the 3CLogic ServiceNow Store listing.

3CLogic is a ServiceNow certified Technology Partner.

3CLogic transforms cloud platforms or CRMs by seamlessly integrating voice with existing digital channels. Its innovative solutions extend CRM and data platform capabilities for Global 2000 firms by enabling advanced and scalable features such as optimized self-service experiences, virtual and live agent interactions, and conversational analytics. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

