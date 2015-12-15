ACORE Capital Receives Commercial Primary and Special Servicer Ratings from Fitch

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACORE Capital, LP (“ACORE”), one of the leading U.S. commercial real estate debt managers, today announced that it has received commercial “CPS3” primary and “CSS3+” special servicer ratings from Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”).

In its rating action commentary, Fitch cites ACORE’s experienced management team and staff, comprehensive governance infrastructure, and strong technology framework. Fitch also highlights how both ratings reflect the roles of primary and special servicing as key in supporting the overall investment management platform of ACORE and dedicated asset management resources.

Commenting on this important achievement, ACORE’s Co-CEOs Warren de Haan and Chris Tokarski said: “We are pleased that Fitch has recognized our robust servicing capabilities and the strength of our differentiated lending platform. These ratings further validate to our investors – and the broader market – the depth of our asset management operations and our ability to effectively handle any commercial real estate situation that may arise. Importantly, Fitch’s ratings position ACORE to acquire and service commercial real estate loan securities in the future.”

ACORE Capital, LP is one of the leading U.S. commercial real estate debt managers with approximately $20 billion of assets under management. With offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami and New York, ACORE originates, acquires and manages first mortgages, B-notes, mezzanine debt and preferred equity. Led by commercial real estate finance veterans and Co-CEOs Warren de Haan and Chris Tokarski, ACORE’s success has been fueled by its long-standing industry relationships and access to a consistent pipeline of compelling origination opportunities. For more information, please visit www.acorecapital.com.

