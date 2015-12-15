ADDING MULTIMEDIA GSK and IQVIA launch Vaccine Track, a data trend platform to help improve adult vaccination in communities nationwide

First-of-its-kind platform provides publicly-accessible, quarterly data trends on adult vaccination to strengthen data transparency and empower the public health community with actionable information

Vaccine Track data insights revealed sustained decline of recommended adult immunizations, excluding flu vaccinations, across the US during the pandemic, especially in minority populations

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announced the launch of Vaccine Track, a comprehensive platform developed by GSK and IQVIA for use by public health officials, industry leaders and medical professionals to strengthen vaccination data transparency, raise awareness and publicly share vaccination trends to aid improvements in routine adult vaccinations to create healthier communities across the US. This resource will provide frequent and relevant data on trends to focus and enhance public health efforts.





Judy Stewart, GSK Senior Vice President and Head of US Vaccines said: “For the first time, Vaccine Track brings quarterly data tracking and trends together in a comprehensive platform for immunization partners, decision makers and stakeholders. Our goal for Vaccine Track is to support the return to pre-pandemic vaccination rates for adults and to go beyond by empowering the vaccine and public health community with frequently updated, actionable information to get ahead of disease together.”

Collective experience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the public’s understanding of the value of vaccines and the importance of data in helping to prevent disease and death, especially in adult and older adult populations. Vaccination rates for CDC-recommended vaccines were low before the pandemic and despite heightened awareness, adult immunization rates significantly declined during the pandemic, compounding already low rates. This is significant because even small drops in immunizations can lead to a resurgence of disease.

“Access to this new set of data, paired with existing data, provides an opportunity for the public health community to work together to increase immunization and prevent disease and death,” said Stewart.

The Vaccine Track platform will enable users to:

Identify vaccination trends for adults 19+ in the US across multiple vaccines

Scan immunization claims data nationally and sub-nationally across years

Track trends based on 2019 pre-COVID-19 baseline vaccination uptake

Highlight where differences exist based on demographics (e.g., age, race/ethnicity, gender, payer type)

Matthew Guagenty, SVP & GM, Commercial Solutions at IQVIA said: “We are proud to partner with GSK to power Vaccine Track with rich longitudinal data and national-level analytics that we hope will help immunization partners as well as national and local decision-makers and stakeholders work towards solutions to improve vaccination rates. Ultimately, the goal is to improve health outcomes across the nation, including underserved populations.”

Vaccine Track data insights revealed sustained decline of recommended adult immunizations, excluding flu vaccinations, across the US during the pandemic. This was particularly true for minority populations, which already showed lower rates of immunization pre-pandemic.

National trends for adults aged 19 and older continue to remain below pre-pandemic 2019 baselines with an average decrease of 18% through 2021 in overall claims for recommended vaccines, excluding influenza. Vulnerable populations may be especially impacted by this trend

through 2021 in overall claims for recommended vaccines, excluding influenza. Vulnerable populations may be especially impacted by this trend Average monthly overall claims data through 2021 for recommended vaccines ( excluding influenza ) were 12-42 % below by payer compared to a 2019 baseline

) were % below by payer compared to a 2019 baseline For Medicare, analysis found more than 30% reduction in overall claims for recommended vaccines among Black and Hispanic populations between 2019 and 2021.This highlights the significant potential impact and exacerbation on disparities in immunization rates in Medicare due to the pandemic

At the state level, as of December 2021 nearly half of the states in the US were facing greater than 30% reductions in overall claims for recommended vaccines from 2019 pre-pandemic levels

Temi Folaranmi, MD, Vice President and Vaccines Therapeutic Area Head, US Medical Affairs, GSK said: “Recommended immunization is an essential component of preventive care that protects both individuals and communities from vaccine-preventable disease. Through strengthened data transparency and collaboration, GSK is committed to supporting the public health community in developing long-lasting solutions with key partners. Together, we need to address the challenges to increase vaccination rates and the necessary public policy reforms in order to create healthier communities.”

About Vaccine Track

Vaccine Track is a comprehensive platform provided by GSK, in partnership with IQVIA, for use by public health officials, industry leaders and medical professionals to strengthen vaccination data transparency, raise awareness and publicly share vaccination trends. Containing comprehensive claims data about routine adult (age 19+) vaccines, Vaccine Track currently spans information from January 2019 to December 2021 and will be updated on a quarterly basis. Information is sourced from medical claims data and longitudinal prescription data; both datasets are de-identified for research purposes. Medical claims data is collected from services performed in physicians’ offices; longitudinal prescription data sourced from retail and mail pharmacies, as well as long-term care facilities. Vaccines administered in institutional or hospital settings, as well as through certain other settings or programs, are not accounted for in projections.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.com/company.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 82,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behavior and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2021, GSK’s Q2 Results for 2022 and any impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registered in England & Wales:



No. 3888792

Registered Office:



980 Great West Road



Brentford, Middlesex



TW8 9GS

Contacts

GSK enquiries

Media:



Kathleen Quinn +1 202 603 5003 (Washington DC)



Sean Clements +1 215 740 3088 (Philadelphia)



Alison Hunt +1 540 742 3391 (Washington DC)

Investor Relations:



Nick Stone +44 (0) 7717 618834 (London)



James Dodwell +44 (0) 20 8047 2406 (London)



Mick Readey +44 (0) 7990 339653 (London)



Josh Williams +44 (0) 7385 415719 (London)



Jeff McLaughlin +1 215 751 7002 (Philadelphia)