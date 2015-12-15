ADM Announces Addition of Megan Britt as Vice President, Investor Relations

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in sustainable agriculture and nutrition, today announced that Megan Britt has joined the company as vice president, Investor Relations.

Britt comes to ADM with significant expertise in the food and agriculture industries, having previously led investor relations functions at both Tyson Foods, Inc. and Corteva Agriscience. She has more than 20 years of experience in finance, investor and strategic roles.

“ADM has a great story to tell to investors, and Megan is the right person to help us tell it,” said Vikram Luthar, ADM’s chief financial officer. “We’ve transformed our company, and are advancing our strategy by building a better ADM and aligning our portfolio around major growth trends that are driving structural changes in our industry. We’re proud of our record of growth and shareholder value creation, and now we’re moving into new horizons of growth – and we’re excited to have Megan join us at this important time.”

To learn more about ADM, click here for our investor overview presentation, and here to view our December 2021 Global Investor Day.

