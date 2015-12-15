AerSale Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenue of $139.6 million, up 51.9% as compared to prior year period.

GAAP net income of $26.5 million, or 18.9% of sales, up 59.9% as compared to prior year period.

Adjusted Net Income of $31.7 million, or 22.7% of sales, up 45.3% as compared to prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $41.1 million or 29.4% of sales, up 35.2% as compared to prior year period.

Flight equipment sales consisted of three aircraft and three engines, which included two AerSale converted Boeing 757 freighter aircraft.

Continue to monetize Boeing 757s with one additional AerSale converted freighter aircraft scheduled to be sold in 2022 and up to twelve additional aircraft to be converted to freighters by third parties and become available to lease or sell in 2023 and 2024.

Reaffirms 2022 guidance: expects revenue in the range of $420 – $450 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $80 – $90 million1.

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AerSale Corporation (Nasdaq: ASLE) (the “Company”) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company’s revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $139.6 million compared to $91.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 included $92.5 million of flight equipment sales versus $42.7 million of flight equipment sales in the prior-year period. Flight equipment sales in the second quarter of 2022 consisted of three aircraft and three engines, which included two Boeing 757 freighters converted by AerSale and the early delivery of one Boeing 747 freighter which closed at the end of the second quarter but was internally forecasted to close in the third quarter. Leasing revenue for the current quarter reflected increased utilization from the Company’s leased flight equipment compared to the year ago period. Revenue from Used Serviceable Material (USM) also improved compared to the same quarter last year due to an increase in demand and availability of feedstock.

TechOps revenue declined during the second quarter when compared to the same quarter in the prior year, driven in part by lower storage maintenance at both AerSale’s Roswell and Goodyear facilities as the return of aircraft into operation gained momentum. In addition, allocation of labor and hangar space to support AerSale’s Boeing 757 passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversion line reduced available capacity and MRO revenue for third party work at our Goodyear facility compared to the same quarter in 2021 in which no AerSale 757 P2F conversions were in progress. The decrease in revenue from on airport MRO activities was partially offset by higher revenue from component MRO.

Nicolas Finazzo, AerSale’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased to report that we set another record for the Company in the second quarter, with sales growth of over 50% and adjusted EBITDA growth over 35%. This is a remarkable result that is attributable to the dedication of all our team members to execute efficiently on our 757 P2F conversion program, which has driven results since the program inception, combined with a strengthening commercial backdrop boosting higher sales of Used Serviceable Material (USM).”

Finazzo added, “We reached an important milestone in our AerAware program, with the completion of software validation by our partner, Elbit Systems subsidiary, Universal Avionics. Software development to optimize it for the 737 platform represents more than two years of work by our collective team. We have also completed a third set of demonstration flights to the FAA, in anticipation of performing our final FAA certification flights to obtain the AerAware STC in the coming months. With the introduction of AerAware to commercial airlines we expect the market to eagerly adopt this technology, particularly as it stands to significantly increase operational safety, efficiency, and on-time performance during limited visibility conditions, while minimizing flight delays, diversions, fuel burn and carbon emissions.”

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $26.5 million or 18.9% of sales compared to $16.5 million or 18.0% of sales in the second quarter of 2021. AerSale recognized a mark-to-market adjustment income related to the private warrant liability of $1.4 million, $3.9 million of stock-based compensation expenses within payroll expenses, $1.8 million in non-cash inventory write-offs recorded in the cost of products line, and $0.9 million non-cash impairment of flight equipment recorded within leasing costs during the second quarter. In the second quarter of 2021, the mark-to-market adjustment expense to the private warrant liability was $0.4 million, the non-cash inventory write-offs were $4.8 million and stock-based compensation expenses were de minimis. Adjusted Net Income excluding these non-cash items was $31.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $21.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share was $0.47 for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $0.38 in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted for the non-cash items noted above, diluted earnings per share was $0.56 for the second quarter of 2022 and $0.50 in the second quarter of 2021. Please see the non-GAAP reconciliation table at the end of this press release for additional details on adjusted Net Income and adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 was $41.1 million, or 29.4% of sales, compared to $30.4 million, or 33.1% of sales in the second quarter of 2021. Higher adjusted EBITDA was a result of the increase in flight equipment sales and associated contribution, which was partially offset by $8.4 million in Payroll Support Program proceeds recognized during the second quarter of 2021. There were no corresponding proceeds in the current quarter. Please see the non-GAAP reconciliation table at the end of this press release for additional details on adjusted EBITDA.

Year-to-date cash flows from operating activities was $41.2 million as of June 30th, 2022 primarily due to strong GAAP net income results and $13.4 million of cash flow related to monetization of inventory, partially offset by $28.8 million of previously collected deposits related to completed flight equipment sales. The Company ended the quarter with $197.2 million of cash and has an undrawn $150 million credit facility.

Second Quarter 2022 Results of Operations

AerSale reported revenue of $139.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, which included $92.5 million of flight equipment sales. The Company’s revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $91.9 million and included $42.7 million of flight equipment sales. As a reminder to investors, flight equipment sales may significantly vary quarter-to-quarter, and AerSale believes full-year analysis, rather than year-over-year quarterly comparisons is a more appropriate measurement of Company progress.

Asset Management Solutions (AMS) revenue increased by 90.0% to $114.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to the above-mentioned flight equipment sales. USM parts sales also improved in the second quarter of 2022, as demand for USM parts climbed due to the recovery in passenger travel as compared to the prior year period. In addition, leasing revenue rose in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021, as volume and utilization of the Company’s leased flight equipment was stronger.

Revenue from TechOps decreased 20.7% to $25.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, largely on account of lower storage maintenance at AerSale’s Roswell and Goodyear facilities as the return of third party aircraft into service continued. In addition, allocation of labor and hangar space to support AerSale’s Boeing 757 P2F conversion line reduced available capacity and MRO revenue for third party work at our Goodyear facility compared to the same quarter in 2021 in which no AerSale 757 P2F conversions were in progress. The decrease in revenue from airport MRO activities was partially offset by revenue from component MRO activities.

Gross margin was 39.4% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 33.4% in the year ago period mainly due to the sale of higher margin flight equipment.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding Payroll Support Program proceeds, were $23.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $17.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. AerSale received $8.4 million in Payroll Support Program proceeds during the second quarter of 2021 and did not receive any Payroll Support Program proceeds in the second quarter of 2022. The Company also incurred $3.9 million of stock-based compensation expenses in the second quarter of 2022, which was de minimis in the second quarter of 2021.

Income from operations was $31.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 versus $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Income tax expense was $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP net income was $26.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 59.9% from $16.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted for stock-based compensation, mark-to-market adjustment to the private warrant liability, non-cash inventory write-offs, and non-cash impairment of flight equipment, Adjusted Net Income was $31.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $21.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.47 for the second quarter of 2022 from $0.38 in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted for the non-cash items noted above, diluted earnings per share was $0.56 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $0.50 in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 was $41.1 million, or 29.4% of sales, compared to $30.4 million, or 33.1% of sales in the second quarter of 2021. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA was largely attributable to an uptick in revenues from higher margin businesses. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 reflected the benefit from $8.4 million in Payroll Support Program proceeds, for which there were no corresponding proceeds in the second quarter of 2022.

Martin Garmendia, AerSale’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “We are excited to report our record results this quarter where our outstanding performance exceeded our own internal projections. We have yet again demonstrated the strength of our purpose built model as well as our excellent execution capabilities. We believe we are well positioned to continue to generate strong returns to all our stakeholders.”

2022 Guidance

AerSale reaffirmed its guidance for revenue of $420 – $450 million and adjusted EBITDA of $80 – $90 million in 2022. In providing this guidance, the Company is mindful that recent geopolitical events related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine may impact the global commercial aerospace industry, but has not specifically adjusted for these factors beyond known impacts that the Company has already identified.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Net Income, and adjusted diluted Earnings per Share. AerSale defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) after giving effect to interest expense, depreciation and amortization, income tax expense (benefit), and other non-recurring or unusual items. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) after giving effect to mark-to-market adjustments relating to our Private Warrants, stock-based compensation expense and other non-recurring or unusual items. Adjusted diluted earnings per share also exclude these material non-recurring or unusual items.

AerSale believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to AerSale’s financial condition and results of operations. AerSale’s management uses certain of these non-GAAP measures to compare AerSale’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and for budgeting and planning purposes. These non- GAAP measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income or net income margin as an indicator of operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity (each as determined in accordance with GAAP).

You should review AerSale’s audited financial statements, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate AerSale’s business. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Net Income, or Adjusted diluted earnings per share differently, and therefore AerSale’s adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Net Income, or adjusted diluted earnings per share measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliations of Net Income, the Company’s closest GAAP measure, to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Net Income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, are outlined in the tables below following the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

AERSALE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 197,240 $ 130,188 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,272 and $1,692 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 43,896 42,571 Inventory: Aircraft, airframes, engines, and parts, net 74,327 81,759 Advance vendor payments 20,994 14,287 Deposits, prepaid expenses, and other current assets 3,206 2,724 Total current assets 339,663 271,529 Fixed assets: Aircraft and engines held for lease, net 42,313 73,364 Property and equipment, net 10,052 7,350 Inventory: Aircraft, airframes, engines, and parts, net 67,083 77,534 Deferred income taxes 12,326 10,013 Deferred financing costs, net 774 999 Deferred customer incentives and other assets, net 478 598 Goodwill 19,860 19,860 Other intangible assets, net 25,183 26,238 Total assets $ 517,732 $ 487,485 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 22,180 $ 19,967 Accrued expenses 6,817 8,424 Income tax payable 7,537 3,443 Lessee and customer purchase deposits 6,437 33,212 Deferred revenue 7,207 2,860 Total current liabilities 50,178 67,906 Long-term lease deposits – 2,053 Maintenance deposit payments and other liabilities 1,881 3,403 Deferred income taxes, net 1,113 1,113 Warrant liability 3,983 4,131 Total liabilities 57,155 78,606 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value. Authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 51,706,168 and 51,673,099 shares as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 321,918 313,901 Retained earnings 138,654 94,973 Total stockholders’ equity 460,577 408,879 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 517,732 $ 487,485

AERSALE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Products $ 108,622 $ 56,175 $ 200,990 $ 81,301 Leasing 7,355 6,366 15,556 12,622 Services 23,631 29,380 45,868 56,433 Total revenue 139,608 91,921 262,414 150,356 Cost of sales and operating expenses: Cost of products 63,019 40,387 120,947 54,193 Cost of leasing 2,531 2,464 4,720 5,231 Cost of services 19,078 18,332 35,064 40,359 Total cost of sales 84,628 61,183 160,731 99,783 Gross profit 54,980 30,738 101,683 50,573 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 23,503 16,966 47,269 30,276 Payroll support program proceeds – (8,405) – (14,768) Income from operations 31,477 22,177 54,414 35,065 Other income (expenses): Interest expense, net (183) (251) (378) (509) Other income, net 116 155 481 249 Change in fair value of warrant liability 1,382 (407) 148 (631) Total other income (expenses) 1,315 (503) 251 (891) Income before income tax provision 32,792 21,674 54,665 34,174 Income tax expense (6,337) (5,126) (10,984) (7,608) Net income $ 26,455 $ 16,548 $ 43,681 $ 26,566 Earnings per share – basic $ 0.51 $ 0.39 $ 0.85 $ 0.62 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.38 $ 0.81 $ 0.61

AERSALE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 43,681 $ 26,566 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,757 6,699 Amortization of debt issuance costs 225 257 Inventory reserve 1,810 5,016 Impairment of aircraft held for lease 857 – Provision for doubtful accounts (419) (151) Deferred income taxes (2,313) (284) Change in fair value of warrant liability (148) 631 Stock-based compensation 7,672 150 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (907) (1,586) Inventory 13,369 (33,417) Deposits, prepaid expenses, and other current assets (482) 5,750 Deferred customer incentives and other assets 111 (19) Advance vendor payments (6,707) (4,536) Accounts payable 2,213 28 Income tax payable 4,094 1,013 Accrued expenses (1,609) (3,425) Deferred revenue 4,347 (306) Lessee and customer purchase deposits (28,825) 5,934 Other liabilities (1,522) 316 Net cash provided by operating activities 41,204 8,636 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of assets 35,707 4,420 Acquisition of aircraft and engines held for lease, including capitalized cost (6,463) – Purchase of property and equipment (3,741) (841) Net cash provided by investing activities 25,503 3,579 Cash flows from financing activities: Cash paid for employee taxes on withholding shares – (269) Proceeds from exercise of warrants – 545 Proceeds from the issuance of Employee Stock Purchase Plan shares 345 – Net cash provided by financing activities 345 276 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 67,052 12,491 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 130,188 29,317 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 197,240 $ 41,808 Supplemental disclosure of cash activities Income taxes 9,572 1,815 Interest 426 308 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities Reclassification of aircraft and aircraft engines inventory (from) equipment held for lease, net (17,060) (7,307) Reclassification of customer purchase deposits to sale of assets 12,500 –

Adjusted EBITDA, Net Income and Diluted EPS



Reconciliation Table (In ‘000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2022 % of Total



Revenue 2021 % of Total



Revenue Reported Net Income/(Loss) $ 26,455 18.9 % $ 16,548 18.0 % Addbacks: Change in FV of Warrant Liability (1,382 ) (1.0 %) 407 0.4 % Stock Compensation 3,917 2.8 % 75 0.1 % Inventory Write-Off 1,845 1.3 % 4,776 5.2 % Impairment in Flight Equipment 857 0.6 % – 0.0 % Adjusted Net Income $ 31,693 22.7 % $ 21,806 23.7 % Interest Expense 183 0.1 % 251 0.3 % Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 6,337 4.5 % 5,126 5.6 % Depreciation and Amortization 2,891 2.1 % 3,212 3.5 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,104 29.4 % $ 30,395 33.1 % Reported Basic EPS 0.51 0.39 Addbacks: Change in fair value of warrant liability (0.03 ) 0.01 Stock-based compensation 0.08 0.00 Inventory Write-Off 0.04 0.11 Impairment in Flight Equipment 0.02 – Adjusted Basic EPS $ 0.61 $ 0.51 Reported Diluted EPS 0.47 0.38 Addbacks: Change in FV of warrant liability (0.03 ) 0.01 Stock-based compensation 0.07 0.00 Inventory Write-Off 0.03 0.11 Impairment in Flight Equipment 0.02 – Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.56 $ 0.50

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding our anticipated financial performance, including all statements set forth in the “2022 Guidance” section above such as expectations of revenue in the range of $420 – $450 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $80 – $90 million; our expectations that demand for P2F conversions will allow monetization of the remaining Boeing 757 package in through 2024; anticipations regarding an increasingly favorable market for feedstock availability within AerSale’s USM business; our plans to continue to direct our resources toward the highest generating rates of return for our shareholders; expectations regarding feedstock as a cornerstone of our strategy, and our belief that we are extremely well positioned to take advantage of the current market dynamic; our belief that our purpose built model continues to generate strong returns to stakeholders and is supported by best-in-class execution; our belief that we are very well positioned to take advantage of asset availability; our growth trajectory; the impact of investments in our Boeing 757 program on our financial performance; our ability to sell our aircraft on the timelines we anticipate; the expected operating capacity of our MRO facilities and demand for such services; expectations of market recovery and recommissioning of aircraft; the expected commencement date of sales of our AerAware product; and our anticipated revenue split between our two segments. AerSale’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation, including without limitation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; factors adversely impacting the commercial aviation industry; events related to the war in Ukraine including economic and trade sanctions; the fluctuating market value of our products; our ability to repossess mid-life commercial aircraft and engines; our ability to comply with stringent government regulation; the shortage of skilled personnel, including as a result of work stoppages; the highly competitive nature of the markets in which we operate; and risks associated with our international operations, including geopolitical events such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

