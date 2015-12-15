Affirm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference in Las Vegas, NV. The discussion will begin at 12:30PM PT.

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Max Levchin, Founder and CEO, and Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. The discussion will begin at 4:30PM PT.

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Autonomous Research 7 th Annual Future of Commerce Symposium. The discussion will begin at 11:30AM PT.

On Friday, September 23, 2022, Rob O'Hare, SVP of Finance, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Moffett Nathanson Digital Banking Immersion Conference. The discussion will begin at 6:30AM PT.

The fireside chats will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be available for a limited period of time following the conferences.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees.

