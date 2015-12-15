Affirm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference in Las Vegas, NV. The discussion will begin at 12:30PM PT.
  • On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Max Levchin, Founder and CEO, and Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. The discussion will begin at 4:30PM PT.
  • On Thursday, September 15, 2022, Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Autonomous Research 7th Annual Future of Commerce Symposium. The discussion will begin at 11:30AM PT.
  • On Friday, September 23, 2022, Rob O’Hare, SVP of Finance, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Moffett Nathanson Digital Banking Immersion Conference. The discussion will begin at 6:30AM PT.

The fireside chats will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be available for a limited period of time following the conferences.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees.

AFRM-F

Contacts

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media

[email protected]

Related Stories

Rubrik Surpasses $400 Million in Subscription ARR and Launches Rubrik Zero Labs, Data Threat Research Unit to Help Combat Global Cyber Events

Lumos Pharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Alimera Announces Multiple Abstracts Highlighting ILUVIEN® Real World Data at EURETINA Annual Congress

AVEO Oncology Announces Participation at Investor Conferences in September

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Grants Fast Track Designation for Longeveron’s Lomecel-B™ Product for Treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) in Infants

Vaxart Names Biotech Veteran Ray Stapleton Chief Technology Officer

You may have missed

Rubrik Surpasses $400 Million in Subscription ARR and Launches Rubrik Zero Labs, Data Threat Research Unit to Help Combat Global Cyber Events

Lumos Pharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Alimera Announces Multiple Abstracts Highlighting ILUVIEN® Real World Data at EURETINA Annual Congress

AVEO Oncology Announces Participation at Investor Conferences in September

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Grants Fast Track Designation for Longeveron’s Lomecel-B™ Product for Treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) in Infants

error: Content is protected !!