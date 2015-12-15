AFFLINK Grows Leadership Team

Company Adds Dana Duckworth as Vice President of Supply Chain Solutions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AFFLINK–AFFLINK President & CEO Dennis Riffer announced today that, effective August 12, 2022, Dana Duckworth will join AFFLINK as VP of Supply Chain Solutions.





Tasked with developing end-user business in key market segments, Duckworth will focus on leveraging relationships within the supplier/distributor community to foster growth among new and existing B2B customers.

“Dana’s passion, mindset, and positivity, along with a fresh perspective from her recent career as an NCAA Division 1 Head Gymnastics Coach, will positively impact AFFLINK’s next chapter of growth and success,” says Riffer.

Riffer adds that he and AFFLINK’s Executive staff are impressed with Duckworth’s record of team building and discipline that drove such impressive results on the gym floor.

“We are all strong believers that Dana’s competitive mindset that led her to become a 2x NCAA Balance Beam Champion and her head coaching experience are more than transferable to our business,” says Riffer.

Before joining AFFLINK, Duckworth was:

Head Gymnastics Coach for The University of Alabama

With Pfizer in pharmaceutical sales

Director of Marketing at Southern Comfort Conversions, a customizer of pickup trucks, vans, and SUVs

Vice President of Business Solutions at MCM Technology, an operational management software company.

Currently, she also sits on the Board of Directors for the Tuscaloosa Safe Center, a counseling service for those who have experienced sexual assault.

“For me, it’s a blessing to join AFFLINK and work for a subsidiary of a Fortune® 500 company, Performance Food Group (PFGC),” says Duckworth. “It is an exciting time to be a part of AFFLINK. The company is expanding tremendously, and I look forward to joining such a successful organization.”

About AFFLINK (AFFLINK is always capitalized)

Connecting over two hundred manufacturers of Facility Maintenance, Packaging, Safety, Office, and Industrial Supply solutions with over 350 independent distribution experts, AFFLINK offers clients innovative products, market expertise, and improved profitability, all fueled by our leading-edge information technology. For more info, visit http://www.afflink.com.

Contacts

Joshua Robertson

Director of Marketing

205.344.4274

[email protected]

Media Contact



Robert Kravitz



312.880.8176



[email protected]