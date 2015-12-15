AI-Powered Invest-Tech Firm Qraft Technologies Announces Gregory Yates as Chief Marketing Officer

The firm onboards veteran financial services expert to oversee marketing and communications efforts amid ambitious growth initiatives

NEW YORK & SEOUL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qraft Technologies Inc. (Qraft), an artificial-intelligence-driven invest-tech company, announces the hiring of Gregory Yates as Chief Marketing Officer. Yates brings 25 years of award-winning cross-vertical experience, mostly recently working with fintech, blockchain, neuroscience and artificial-intelligence-focused firms and products.

In his new role, Yates will oversee Qraft’s brand & advertising, communications, digital experience and marketing operations, as the company continues its global expansion initiatives and the development of its AI-enabled product offerings. Additionally, Yates brings valuable go-to-market experience that will be critical for Qraft’s ambitious U.S.-focused business goals. Qraft specializes in machine-learning technologies that deliver tailored investment management solutions, including AI-managed security selection, and asset-allocation models for global asset and wealth managers, as well as a lineup of AI-driven ETFs available on the NYSE.

“I am excited to help lead Qraft’s expansion and facilitate the adoption of its AI-powered investment vehicles on a global scale,” says Yates. “Financial services is at an inflection point and it’s only a matter of time before the use of machine learning, or AI, will be ubiquitous across the industry. As the industry continues to disrupt itself, I am eager to accelerate Qraft to the forefront as the leading AI-driven issuer and provider.”

Prior to joining Qraft, Yates was the Global Chief Marketing Officer for Institutional Investor, Inc., a global media, intelligence and events company. In this role, he oversaw all aspects of marketing, including those related to the company’s digital transformation, evolving operations to best suit a growing, global market.

Further, Yates co-founded Sardonyx, a digital assets education, creation and promotion firm, where he acted as a leading advisor on digital assets product management and marketing strategy. Throughout his career, Yates has held several executive roles, pushing the boundaries of industry and innovation amid the challenging landscape surrounding new-frontier technologies like blockchain, NFTs and AI.

“We’re pleased to welcome Greg to the Qraft team,” says Rob Nestor, U.S. CEO of Qraft. “His rich experience and knowledge within the fintech space make him a valuable asset to our firm as we expand our technological capabilities for advanced efficiency, scope and accuracy in our AI solutions.”

Qraft’s U.S. team has been steadily growing, including the announcement in April of two new hires — Minwoo Choi, U.S. Head of Engineering, and Paul Lieberman, U.S. Chief Investment Officer. The firm also introduced a new U.S. office in midtown New York City this year to serve as a partner to the firm’s Seoul headquarters.

About Qraft

Qraft is an invest-tech company aiming to drive growth in the asset management industry through its innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and investing. Qraft has four AI ETFs listed on the NYSE (tickers: QRFT, AMOM, HDIV, NVQ) and offers other investment solutions, including a robo advisory solution and an AI order-execution system. From data processing to alpha research and portfolio execution, Qraft has established a successful track record in developing innovative AI solutions that have been adopted by major financial institutions and turned into successful AI products and services.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Trevor Davis



Gregory FCA for Qraft AI ETFs



Email: [email protected]

Phone: 443-248-0359