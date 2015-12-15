New Delhi, India–(Newsfile Corp. – August 6, 2022) – International Fintech, Crypto & Blockchain Week (IFCBW 2022) – one of the largest industry events ever, will be held in Greater Noida & New Delhi, India from 14 to 20 September 2022 . IFCBW 2022 brings founders, companies, startups, investors and industry experts together to redefine & discover the future of web3, blockchain, fintech and digital assets. With the magnitude of 25,000+ attendees, 80+ exhibitors, 100+ sponsors, 300+ participating companies, 120+ investors, 40 Startups and 100+ speakers it aims to become one of the biggest industry events in the world.

Figure 1 Aim to Bring Blockchain Adoption in India, International Fintech, Crypto & Blockchain Week All Set to be held in Sept 2022

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8861/133061_de7ed87484dd9af5_001full.jpg

IFCBW 2022 is called “The Largest Industry Event Ever” for a reason as it serves its participants multiple formats including:

Exhibition Zone- Networking, Meetings, Products & Services Showcase in an exhibition area of 150,000 sq. ft.

Conference Zone – With over 100+ Speakers, Leaders and CXO from 20+ Countries will be sharing market insights, Having Panel Discussions, Fireside Chats & Industry Discussions.

Startup Zone – Over 30+ Shortlisted Startup will be Pitching in front of 120+ Investors and Industries specialists, and will conduct Investment Roundtables.

To Participate fill up the form here: Pitching Competition Form

IFCBW Side Event – IFCB will host a VIP Welcome Party, VIP Gala Dinner, IFCB Awards Night, Cultural Immersion Tours, Official Wrap Up Party & Investors MOU Breakfast.

IFCBW believes that “Network is your Net Worth” hence as a core value proposition for the attendees, IFCBW Team designed various opportunities & concepts such as a) Networking zone for 1:1 meetings, b) Separate NFT tickets for start-ups & investors & c) Community & satellite events

IFCBW has created a dedicated zone for Startups as well as a Special Fund. This zone has 40 Exhibition Booths for Startups exclusively. All startups would be shortlisted by a pool of C Level Executives after checking the feasibility and viability of the project / service.

These 40 startups will get a chance to showcase the Startup to potential investors (100+ confirmed & would increase to 200 before the event). Also there would be a competition to judge the best three out of them.

The entry fees for shortlisted startups is $10,000. All startups get AWS Credits for $5000 & Stripe Commission Free Credits for $20,000 after being shortlisted.

About IFCBW Expo 2022

IFCBW Expo 2022 is unique in many ways, be it from companies’ perspective or from investors’ perspective or from a visitor’s perspective. Everyone has a chance to be a part of a historic and unique event that sets a new benchmark for the industry in respect of events. The startups / companies looking for equity or token investments shall be able to meet numerous prospective investors as well as one of the largest community leaders of the country and abroad. The event is designed in such a way that everyone is able to make the most out of it. The plan is to ensure a minimum of 100+ MOUs between companies, startups, investors, funds, VCs, etc. at the end of the third day. The event shall also include a special networking zone for everyone to interact freely and enjoy the most of the event.

IFCBW 2022 is inviting the top speakers and industry leaders from across the globe to ensure that the best content is created for the audience and there is a great learning experience as well. The conference content, pattern and agenda has been designed looking at the present scenarios of the industry and the future prospects. This shall make it one of the most insightful experiences for the whole industry. The speeches, reports and content shared during the event shall be mostly exclusive and top-researched content unlike any other event in the world. The event has many knowledge partners to curate the best content.

We invite you all to experience this in-person at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, India from 14th to 20th September 2022. Check more details online at https://www.icbexpo.com.

For Sponsorship:- [email protected]

For Media :- [email protected]

For Speaker :- [email protected]

For Partnership :- [email protected].com

