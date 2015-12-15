Alimera Sciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, announced today that Rick Eiswirth, Alimera’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a corporate presentation at the HC Wainwright 2nd Annual Ophthalmology Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

The presentation will be available on demand at 7:00am ET on August 17, 2022. In addition to the presentation, management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Register here: https://hcwevents.com/ophthalmologyconference/

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

