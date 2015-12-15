Altamira Therapeutics’ CEO Interviewed by Proactive Investors to Discuss its Pipeline of RNA Therapeutics and Ongoing Strategic Transformation

HAMILTON, BERMUDA , Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Altamira’s patented RNA delivery technology platform is addressing strong need for reaching target cells outside the liver and for enhanced release of RNA molecules within cells

First development projects in oncology and rheumatoid arthritis serving as showcases for business strategy focusing on out-licensing

Company’s plans for divestiture or spin-off of legacy programs are advancing based on recent or upcoming catalysts

HAMILTON, BERMUDA — August 3, 2022 — Altamira Therapeutics (“Altamira” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced that its Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Meyer, participated in a video interview with Proactive Investors to discuss the Company’s corporate strategy and its key advantages, catalysts, and market opportunities as it advances towards becoming an RNA therapeutics pure play. Mr. Meyer also discussed the planned divestiture or spin-off of its legacy businesses.

“Our business is currently going through a far-reaching transformation as we have entered the exciting RNA therapeutics space that we expect to provide tremendous growth opportunities. At the same time, we are moving towards the separation from our legacy business, capitalizing on important recent or upcoming milestones,” Mr. Meyer stated.

To access the interview, please click on the link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/ac8UaBZiIOk

Proactive Investors enables companies and investors to connect intelligently with one of the fastest growing financial media portals in the world, providing breaking news, commentary and analysis on hundreds of listed companies and pre-IPO businesses across the globe, 24/7. Additionally, the uniquely and renowned multi-media business is complemented by quality events management, smart investor relations delivery and a highly respected research offering.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne allergens and, where approved, viruses (Bentrio™; commercial) or for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®; Phase 3). Founded in 2003, it is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Altamira Therapeutics’ strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the approval and timing of commercialization of AM-301, Altamira Therapeutics’ need for and ability to raise substantial additional funding to continue the development of its product candidates, the timing and conduct of clinical trials of Altamira Therapeutics’ product candidates, the clinical utility of Altamira Therapeutics’ product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Altamira Therapeutics’ intellectual property position and Altamira Therapeutics’ financial position, including the impact of any future acquisitions, dispositions, partnerships, license transactions or changes to Altamira Therapeutics’ capital structure, including future securities offerings. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Altamira Therapeutics’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in Altamira Therapeutics’ other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission’s website at: www.sec.gov . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Altamira Therapeutics or to persons acting on behalf of Altamira Therapeutics are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Altamira Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.