AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of MAG Mutual Holding Company’s Members Following Announced MDAdvantage Insurance Company of New Jersey Acquisition

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#insurance—AM Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of MAG Mutual Insurance Company (Atlanta, GA) and Professional Security Insurance Company (Scottsdale, AZ) (collectively referred to as MAG Mutual) remain unchanged following the announcement that it has agreed to acquire MDAdvantage Insurance Company of New Jersey (MDAdvantage) (Lawrenceville, NJ). The transaction is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals and is expected to close before the end of 2022.

On Aug. 15, 2022, MAG Mutual announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MDAdvantage, one of the top three providers of medical professional liability insurance in New Jersey. MAG Mutual will finance the acquisition with existing cash resources.

AM Best anticipates MAG Mutual will continue to maintain supportive risk-adjusted capitalization and overall balance sheet strength, which is assessed by AM Best as strongest. MAG Mutual’s adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management assessments are not expected to be impacted by the transaction.

