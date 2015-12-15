Ambri Selected by Xcel Energy as Part of Their Commitment to Deliver 100% Carbon-Free Electricity by 2050

The partnership will help enable Xcel Energy’s carbon-free future as the company looks to build a diverse portfolio of clean, cost-effective, and dispatchable resources

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ambri, a provider of long-duration energy storage, today announced that Xcel Energy, a leading energy provider focused on delivering a clean energy future, will use the world-class Solar Technology Acceleration Center (SolarTAC) to demonstrate Ambri’s energy storage technology. Ambri’s Liquid Metal™ battery energy system will support Xcel Energy’s renewable energy and economic development goals.

“We are honored to be selected by Xcel Energy as they continue to drive towards a carbon-free future,” said Adam Briggs, Chief Commercial Officer at Ambri. “Partnering with a progressive and innovative utility such as Xcel Energy is an exciting opportunity for Ambri as their clean energy vision is directly aligned with our mission to leave the planet a better place for future generations.”

In 2018, Xcel Energy became the first utility in the industry to set a long-term goal of providing its customers with zero carbon electricity. The company’s carbon-free electricity goal is a part of its vision is to become a comprehensive clean energy provider for its customers, providing them with zero or net zero electricity, heating, and transportation by 2050. For 15 years, the company has been a national leader in producing and delivering clean power and it received a national 2020 Climate Leadership Award for top Organizational Leadership for its efforts.

Xcel Energy is looking to Ambri’s Liquid Metal™ battery technology to help achieve its clean energy goals as the company installs more renewable energy and retires coal plants. Its groundbreaking energy plans are expected to reduce carbon emissions at least 80% by 2030 (from 2005 levels) and achieve a net-zero energy future by 2050 while delivering reliable, affordable energy service.

“We are pleased to work with Ambri as we continue bringing our customers the clean, affordable energy they depend on,” said Alice Jackson, senior vice president, System Strategy, and chief planning officer-Xcel Energy. “We look forward to learning what their technology can accomplish in a range of extreme environmental conditions as we look to build out the long-duration energy storage that will help us reach our carbon reduction goals.”

The year-long energy storage project will be installed at SolarTAC in Aurora, Colo., where advanced solar and distribution grid technologies have been tested in a real-world, grid-connected environment since 2011. Xcel Energy is a founding member of SolarTAC, which is managed and operated by MRIGlobal, a non-profit contract research organization. The site also supports microgrid capabilities at the edge or end of the electric distribution system.

About Ambri

Ambri’s Liquid Metal™ battery technology solves the world’s biggest energy problems – fundamentally changing the way power grids operate by increasing the contribution from renewable resources and reducing the need to build traditional power plants. Ambri’s long-duration energy storage solution is built for daily cycling – even in extreme, harsh environments. With a lifespan of 20+ years with minimal fade, Ambri systems are not only extremely reliable but also safe, as Ambri systems do not produce or emit any gases and there is no possibility for thermal runaway. For more information, visit www.ambri.com.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com.

Contacts

Mallory Sass



Director of Marketing, Ambri



[email protected]