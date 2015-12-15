American BioCarbon Completes Puro.earth Audit Certification

American BioCarbon’s biochar is now certified for Carbon Removal Credits

WHITE CASTLE, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American BioCarbon, an innovative manufacturer of renewable products made from sugarcane bagasse, has successfully completed a rigorous certification process conducted by Puro.earth to verify its biochar as a carbon removal tool. American BioCarbon is now certified to sell digital tradable assets called CO 2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) in the carbon markets under an agreement with Puro.earth. This certification represents a major milestone as American BioCarbon seeks to become the largest capacity biochar producer in the U.S.

The Puro.earth certification is a rigorous verification process which confirmed that American BioCarbon’s biochar is truly carbon net-negative and complies with Puro Standard’s methodology requirements including environmental safeguards. Independent assessors audited American BioCarbon’s production facility and validated the accuracy of the company’s data. The audit considers product lifecycle, requires scientific measurement and quantification of the removed CO 2 , and its residence time in storage. The verified volume of extra carbon absorbed in the biochar is then issued CORCs for every metric ton of CO 2 removed and stored.

“We are pleased with the results of the Puro.earth audit, which confirm that American BioCarbon’s biochar is an effective carbon removal solution,” said Ned Dwyer, CEO of American BioCarbon. “We are proud to utilize an agricultural waste product, which otherwise creates a significant environmental liability, and transform it into a valuable climate-positive Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) commodity.”

“Biochar is recognized in the IPCC report as a route to terrestrial carbon storage. Puro.earth is proud to welcome American BioCarbon to offer its CORCs to responsible corporations that want to remove their carbon emissions. The large volume of CORCs increases much needed supply in the carbon markets,” said Marianne Tikkanen, Head of Carbon Removal Supply at Puro.earth.

American BioCarbon’s bagasse-based biochar captures carbon (that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere through bagasse decomposition or burn-offs) in a secure chemical structure, providing a stable carbon storage solution. When incorporated into soil, biochar is up to 100 times more stable than the feedstock from which it was produced, and a substantial amount of biochar’s organic carbon will persist in soil for decades to millennia. Biochar also offers environmental and agricultural benefits such as nutrient retention, improved water holding capacity, and increased aeration.

Puro.earth is the world’s first marketplace, standard and registry for science-based carbon removal credits. Puro.earth provides carbon removal as a service, helping corporate buyers create a long-term procurement portfolio to neutralize their carbon footprint and reach net zero. The Puro Standard focuses solely on verified net-negative technologies that can remove carbon at an industrial scale and store it for a minimum of 50 years. In 2021, Nasdaq announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Puro.earth.

About American BioCarbon

From its agricultural waste pelletizing facility in White Castle, LA, American BioCarbon uses best-in-class technology and manufacturing safety disciplines to supply commercial, industrial and municipal customers with sustainable products derived from sugar cane bagasse. The environmentally sustainable pellets offset carbon emissions in the global energy markets and are used domestically for environmental remediation. American BioCarbon also produces biochar for agribusiness, retail outlets and commercial customers to provide a nutrient-rich soil amendment to grow vegetables and other high-quality crops, as well as provide a valuable carbon sequestration tool. www.americanbiocarbon.com

About Earth to Energy

Earth to Energy provides development capital to finance the creation, expansion, and improvement of projects in the waste-to-energy sector. Investments focus on opportunities with potential to expand beyond their current size and capability, transforming waste products into renewable energy at scale. Earth to Energy owns a controlling interest and operates its assets, thus managing its investments to maximize potential, tax efficiency and overall returns. More information about Earth to Energy is available at www.earthtoenergy.com.

About Puro.earth

Puro.earth is the world’s first B2B marketplace, standard and registry focused solely on carbon removal. Aiming at climate and economic impact, its mission is to mobilize the world’s economy to reward carbon net-negative emissions. Puro.earth provides voluntary corporate buyers long-term carbon removal procurement portfolios to fulfill net zero pledges, by identifying suppliers, verifying their negative emissions and issuing CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) with the Puro Standard, the first carbon standard for engineered carbon removal. Trusted by leading organizations, Puro.earth is driving forward a market of carbon negative industries, enabling a new revenue stream for carbon removal suppliers to accelerate their growth. In 2021, Nasdaq acquired a majority stake in Puro.earth. www.puro.earth

Contacts

Public (Investor) Relations:



Raymond John Pirrello



Earth to Energy



561-886-7277



[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

Sarah Boone



Earth to Energy



207-358-2104



[email protected]

Elba Horta



Puro.earth



+358 40 5022406



[email protected]