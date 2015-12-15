Angelo Gordon’s Twin Brook Capital Partners to Participate in Private Debt Investor New York Forum

NEW YORK & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twin Brook Capital Partners (“Twin Brook”), the middle market direct lending subsidiary of Angelo Gordon, is pleased to share that Faraaz Kamran, Senior Partner focused on the firm’s healthcare portfolio and origination activity, will participate at the Private Debt Investor New York Forum on the “Direct Lending: Protection for the Future” panel to be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in New York.

The panel will focus on the resilience of the direct lending space amid ongoing market volatility, and the adaptive strategies that direct lenders are utilizing to address concerns around inflation and rising interest rates and preserve capital.

ABOUT ANGELO, GORDON & CO., L.P.

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. (“Angelo Gordon”) is a privately-held alternative investment firm founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $52 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 600 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

ABOUT TWIN BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS

Twin Brook Capital Partners is a direct lending finance company focused on providing cash-flow based financing solutions for the middle market private equity community. The firm is managed by highly experienced, dedicated professionals who have successfully worked together throughout their careers at leading middle market lending institutions. Twin Brook’s flexible product suite allows for tailored financing solutions for leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, add-on acquisitions, growth capital, and other situations. For more information, visit www.twincp.com.

Contacts

MEDIA:



[email protected]