Aquamaster Water Treatment Ltd Awarded Commercial Water Purification Contract

Aquamaster Water Treatment has been awarded a commercial well water purification contract in Cambridgeshire. The contract covers the installation of a commercial reverse osmosis system, UV sterilization system, storage tank, and other critical water purification infrastructure.

March, Cambridgeshire–(Newsfile Corp. – August 9, 2022) – Aquamaster Water Treatment Ltd. announced that it has won a prestigious contract to supply and install a bespoke water purification & filtration system to a beverage company located on the borders of Cambridgeshire and Essex, UK.

Chris Camp, the Owner and MD of Aquamaster Water Treatment, is proud to have the opportunity to be engaged in this new water treatment purification project. The new contract was awarded on the merits of the company’s track record of maintaining and repairing commercial water purification systems across the UK.

As part of the contract briefing, the client outlined their broad goal of reducing the cost of having to buy water every day, as mains water was not an option at the factory location. As a result, they had a well/borehole drilled. Laboratory test results following the drilling of a well concluded that the water was unsuitable for use without first having an appropriate water treatment and purification system installed, leading to the contract with Aquamaster Water Treatment Ltd. The company was contracted to install a system capable of meeting the factory’s daily requirement of 25 cubic metres (25,000 litres) of water for daily operations.

Having been awarded the contract, Aquamaster Water Treatment provided a purification system comprising a 400-litre pressure accumulator to control the well water pump and a 750-litre break tank with a variable booster pump system.

Under the new contract, Aquamaster Water Treatment has facilitated the supply of purified water through a reverse osmosis backwash flow rate commercial reverse osmosis system, Clack duplex water softener, 3000-litre storage tank, ultraviolet sterilisation system, and the booster delivery pump from the 3000-litre storage tank which provides water to the factory facility.

