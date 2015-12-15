Araris Biotech AG to Present at 13th Annual World ADC San Diego 2022

AU ZH, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Araris Biotech AG, a company pioneering a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology, today announced that the company will present data on Araris’ linker technology at the 13th Annual World ADC Conference in San Diego. The poster presentation, titled, “Inducing complete and long-lasting tumor eradications of a nectin-4 ADC generated with a novel linker technology,” will be given on September 7, 2022, at 5:45 p.m. PT during the conference’s scientific poster session.

Presentation highlights:

Araris’ anti-Nectin-4 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) showed superior activity to enfortumab-vedotin (Padcev®, EV) in head-to-head in vitro and in vivo studies

Araris’ linker technology was used to generate a highly homogenous and pure ADC within 24 hours with enfortumab as the targeting antibody and monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) as payload

The Araris ADC was highly stable in multiple sera, as well as in circulation in rodents with no payload loss or deconjugation

At single payload dose of 10µg/kg, the Araris ADC induced a complete tumor regression for more than 100 days, while EV at the same dose showed only a short and transient tumor regression with no complete responses

“We look forward to attending this year’s World ADC conference and sharing this promising preclinical data with our colleagues,” said Philipp Spycher, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Araris Biotech. “Our linker technology has demonstrated its ability to generate ADCs that show very high efficacy even at low dose levels, as well as high plasma stability, which gives these drug candidates the potential for an improved therapeutic index.”

About Araris Biotech AG

Araris Biotech AG is pioneering the development of its novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology to enable efficient and precise production of ADCs. Its linker platform enables the attachment of any drug payload to ‘off the shelf’ antibodies, without the need for prior antibody engineering. The resulting ADCs have shown very high activity at low doses and an improved therapeutic index compared to multiple FDA-approved ADCs. Araris is a spin-off company from the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) and ETH Zurich.

