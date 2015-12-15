Arcutis Completes Enrollment in INTEGUMENT-1 Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Roflumilast Cream in Atopic Dermatitis

A total of 654 adults and children, age six and older, have been enrolled in the INTEGUMENT-1 trial

Enrollment continues in INTEGUMENT-2 with topline data from both trials expected by end of 2022

Atopic dermatitis affects approximately 26 million adults and children in the U.S.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced the enrollment of the last subject in its INTEGUMENT-1 pivotal Phase 3 trial of roflumilast cream 0.15% in adults and children with atopic dermatitis (AD). Roflumilast cream is a once daily topical formulation of roflumilast, a highly potent and selective phosphodiesterase type 4 inhibitor (PDE4). The Company is continuing enrollment in an identically designed pivotal Phase 3 trial, INTEGUMENT-2, with topline data from both trials expected by end of 2022. If successful, the Company believes that the trials will provide a sufficient basis to submit a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for roflumilast cream 0.15% for the treatment of mild to moderate AD in individuals age six years and older in 2023.

Atopic dermatitis is the most common type of eczema, affecting approximately 9.6 million children and 16.5 million adults in the U.S. Topical therapies are an important treatment option for the majority of individuals who use pharmaceuticals to treat their disease.

“Atopic dermatitis is a chronic condition that typically begins in childhood. The red, itchy rash most frequently occurs on sensitive areas such as the face, and on arms and legs,” said Patrick Burnett, MD, PhD, FAAD, Chief Medical Officer at Arcutis. “We are pleased to have completed enrollment in the first of two phase 3 pivotal trials with roflumilast cream 0.15% in individuals with atopic dermatitis age six and older, moving Arcutis one step closer to potentially providing an important new treatment option for the millions of children and adults suffering from this disease. We believe roflumilast cream, if approved, has the potential to be an effective and well-tolerated once-daily non-steroidal therapy for individuals with atopic dermatitis.”

About INTEGUMENT-1

The “ IN terventional T rial Evaluatin G rofl UM ilast cream for the treatm EN t of a T opic dermatitis” 1 (INTEGUMENT-1) is a Phase 3, parallel group, double blind, vehicle-controlled trial in which roflumilast cream 0.15% or vehicle is applied once daily for four weeks to individuals six years of age and older with mild to moderate AD involving ≥3% body surface area. A total of 654 individuals have been enrolled in the study. The primary endpoint is Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) Success, defined as a Validated Investigator Global Assessment – Atopic Dermatitis (vIGA-AD) score of ‘clear’ or ‘almost clear’ plus a 2-grade improvement from baseline at Week 4. Multiple secondary endpoints will also be evaluated, including itch as measured by the Worst Itch-Numerical Rating Scale (WI-NRS) as well as the proportion of subjects who attain at least a 75% reduction in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI-75) at Week 4.

After completing INTEGUMENT-1 and INTEGUMENT-2, individuals may be eligible to enroll in an open label extension study (INTEGUMENT-OLE) evaluating treatment with once daily roflumilast cream 0.15% for up to 12 months.

Arcutis is enrolling a third pivotal Phase 3 trial, the “ IN terventional T rial E valuatin G rofl UM ilast cream for the treatm EN t of a T opic dermatitis in PED iatric patients” (INTEGUMENT-PED) to evaluate roflumilast cream 0.05% in children two to five years of age with mild to moderate AD.

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is the most common type of eczema, affecting approximately 9.6 million children and 16.5 million adults in the U.S. AD is characterized by a defect in the skin barrier, which allows allergens and other irritants to enter the skin, leading to an immune reaction and inflammation. This reaction produces a red, itchy rash, most frequently occurring on the face, arms, and legs. The rash can cover significant areas of the body, in some cases half of the body or more. AD typically begins in early childhood and is chronic. It persists into adolescence and even adulthood in some individuals. The rash causes significant pruritus (itching), which can lead to skin damage caused by scratching or rubbing. Since a large percentage of atopic dermatitis patients are very young children, safety is a particularly important consideration in treatment selection.

About Roflumilast Cream

Roflumilast cream is a next generation topical PDE4 inhibitor. PDE4 – an established target in dermatology – is an intracellular enzyme that increases the production of pro-inflammatory mediators and decreases production of anti-inflammatory mediators and has been implicated in a wide range of inflammatory diseases including psoriasis, eczema, and COPD. For atopic dermatitis, roflumilast cream is being evaluated at lower doses: 0.15% for adults and children six years of age and older and 0.05% for children two to five years.

Roflumilast cream 0.3% (ZORYVE™) was approved by the FDA for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in patients 12 years of age and older.

About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of patients living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis harnesses our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis’ dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with multiple clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions including plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and seborrheic dermatitis. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

